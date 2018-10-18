Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Opperman backs initiative to reduce DC transfer times

By

Pensions minister Guy Opperman will say pension schemes should sign up to a framework to reduce transfer times between defined contribution plans.

In a keynote speech at the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association conference, Opperman plans to endorse the Transfers and Re-Registrations Industry Group framework.

The industry group published a good practice framework aimed at pension schemes in June.

The framework aims to ensure pension schemes are are able to demonstrate their commitment to both best practice and to constant improvements in standards for routine transfers.

The framework commits administrators of occupational pension schemes work rapidly towards a 21-day end-to-end transfer time, and a 14-day timetable for personal pensions.

The industry group endorsed a joint venture formed by Criterion and TeX under the brand of Star to manage the good practice framework on Tuesday.

Opperman said: “Pension transfers empower savers, giving them control over their money. Average pension transfer waiting times of 100 days are outdated in the modern, digital age.

“That is why I am calling on all DC pension schemes to sign up to this new framework to reduce the time it takes to transfer a pension between DC schemes.”

This call to action is part of a number of initiatives targeted at giving pension scheme members more information around their investments.

That includes increasing the transparency of investment decisions made by trustees and backing the industry to develop a pensions dashboard.

Recommended
2

Pensions minister: I will back the pension dashboard

Pensions minister Guy Opperman has reaffirmed his commitment to the pension dashboard, but has stopped short of forcing the industry to develop it using legislation, or putting a date on when financial advisers could get access. At a panel discussion at the Conservative Party Conference yesterday, Opperman sounded an optimistic note on the dashboard’s future, […]

MPs request update on pension dashboard progress from industry

MPs have asked the pensions technology firm Origo to update them on the progress an industry-only dashboard is making amid concerns the project may lose support. In a letter MP and pensions select committee chair Frank Field says the committee believes the pensions dashboard will be a vital tool for informing and engaging savers. But he […]

Pensions minister: Why DC consolidation needs to be simpler

As minister for pensions and financial inclusion, I understand how important it is to promote the business community and support job creators. But I am also acutely aware the government needs to find the right balance between encouraging business and protecting people who are working hard for their families. In pensions, this balance is especially […]

The platform puzzle: Are in-house funds and models a conflict?

Platforms have brushed aside concerns that running their own funds and model portfolios could lead to conflicts of interest, saying they have the safeguards in place to prevent such issues arising. As submissions to the FCA’s probe into the market have now closed, Money Marketing asks if more attention should have been turned to flows […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Invesco seals merger with OppenheimerFunds to break $1trn mark

Invesco has sealed a deal to acquire OppenheimerFunds as the firrm looks to break into the top 10 global investment managers. The deal will see OppenheimerFunds parent Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company sell the asset manager to Invesco, with MassMutual taking a 15.5 per cent stake in Invesco in return. Invesco will manage $1.2trn (£920bn) […]

Consolidator makes 51st buy with latest IFA acquisition

Advice firm consolidator Newell Palmer has acquired midlands IFA Sense Wealth Management in a deal adding another £35m to its funds under management. The purchase is the 51st acquisition made by Newell Palmer since it began trading in 1993. The £35m is split between around 100 active clients from Sense, who will all transfer over […]

Parliament-UK-Government-Dusk-700.jpg

RBS and Nest executives appointed to government guidance body board

Three directors have been named to the board of the newly-launched Single Financial Guidance Body. The Department for Work and Pensions has appointed former National Employment Savings Trust chief executive Tim Jones and Royal Bank of Scotland director for products Moray McDonald as non-executive directors. University of Bristol emeritus professor Elaine Kempson will also join the board. […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. mark tennant 18th October 2018 at 4:10 pm

    There is no way we can really reduce transfer times until we have something like the Australian SuperStream and nor will we have an efficient Pensions Dashboard

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com