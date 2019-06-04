Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pensions minister admits pension forecast errors

By

Pensions minister Guy Opperman has admitted “significant” problems with a third of a million incorrect state pension forecasts issued in a letter to Royal London policy director Steve Webb.

Since 2016, government figures suggest that over 12 million state pension forecasts have been issued and Opperman’s letter suggests that 3 per cent of those may be erroneous because of problems with HMRC data.

Members of the public have reported receiving online statements which are inconsistent with earlier written statements, with the more recent online statements being incorrect.

The issue came light when individuals, identified by the This is Money website, working in partnership with Webb, reported receiving incorrect or inconsistent forecasts.

In some cases, new forecasts were more than £1,500 a year higher than had previously been expected.  These cases were raised with DWP who initially said that these were isolated errors which had now been corrected.

But Webb wrote to Opperman asking him to undertake a “root cause analysis” to identify if there was a systematic problem underlying these incorrect statements.

Royal London says Opperman’s reply indicates that people who have been members of defined benefit pension schemes with “complex” work histories are most at risk of having incorrect forecasts.

Although accuracy rates are improving, the Opperman says that more work will now be done to try to improve accuracy.

Commenting on the findings Royal London director of policy Steve Webb says: “People are increasingly encouraged to use online services to help plan their retirement, and the new pensions dashboard will rely heavily on such data.

“It is therefore very worrying that hundreds of thousands of people may have received incorrect state pension forecasts and in some cases will have taken decisions about their retirement plans on the basis of incorrect information.

“Now that the government is aware of the scale of the problem, it must put an urgent stop to the issuing of incorrect statements.  Individuals need to have confidence that the information they receive from the government is accurate and should not have to live with the uncertainty that a statement they have already received may be seriously incorrect.”

In response a DWP spokesperson says: “We are aware that a small proportion of online State Pension forecasts may have been affected by errors.

“We apologise to those affected for the inconvenience. Our officials are working urgently with HMRC to make sure this problem is resolved as quickly as possible.”

Recommended
4

Malcolm McLean: 10 state pension mistakes clients make

Despite the arrival of a new state pension, we still have the old one running alongside it, and the added complexity this brings For many people, the state pension is the bedrock on which private pension provision is based. How to qualify, how much it will be and at what age you can expect to […]
17

Steve Bee: Will we ever have a state pension system to be proud of?

Half a million UK citizens living abroad in their retirement have had to suffer having their state pension entitlements frozen at the level they were at when they first moved away. This is not because they decided to retire abroad but rather because they chose to retire to countries that have no “reciprocal agreements” with […]

Pension-Pensioner-Elderly-Older-People-700x450.jpg
1

Use state pension model to fund social care, report urges

People should contribute to their social care the way they save for the state pension, a former work and pensions secretary says. In a paper published today by the Centre for Policy Studies, MP Damian Green argues there is an urgent need to tackle inadequate social care. He points out there are currently 5.3 million […]

Spiral-Notebook-Business-Corporate-Strategy-700x450.jpg

KPMG in firing line over BNY Mellon audit

KPMG has begun its defence against a potential £12.5m fine for accounting failures dating back to the financial crisis. The Times reports that the Financial Reporting Council and KPMG underwent a tribunal hearing yesterday over the audit firm’s decision to sign off BNY Mellon’s accounts. The FRC claimed KPMG’s misconduct was a “truly exceptional case” […]

UK gilts: Shaken and stirred

Mike Riddell, fixed income portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors, reviews the performance of the UK government bonds market post-Brexit and assesses its future prospects, as well as giving his outlook for global fixed income markets and yields movements. In addition, he provides a brief analysis of the impact of Brexit and the Bank of […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Quilter tool shows were unadvised investors go wrong

A scientific formula can tangibly quantify the benefits of taking advice over investing without help, Quilter says. The financial advice company has designed formula Adviser Delta which aims to quantify the value of advice by breaking down the benefits outside of investment return. Intrinsic chief executive Andy Thompson says the tool will allow advisers to […]

neill macgillivray

Neil MacGillivray: How much tax-free PCLS is available?

Taking a tax-free lump sum when accessing pension benefits seems straightforward but protection can affect how much a client is entitled to Pension marketing material invariably makes reference to an individual’s ability to take a portion of their retirement fund as a tax-free lump sum. This pension commencement lump sum is an attractive feature when […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 4th June 2019 at 1:49 pm

    Stick ’em on the Pensions Dashboard, that’ll sort it all out.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com