Pensions dashboard petition surpasses 14,000 supporters

Close to 15,000 people have pushed back against alleged government plans to shelve the pensions dashboard by signing a petition.

This week it was reported secretary of state for work and pensions Esther McVey’s was moving to scrap the project.

The petition, hosted by 38degrees, has collected 14,377 of a target 15,000 signatures in just two days.

The petition calls on the government to “keep their promises” and roll out the dashboard as planned at the end of 2019.

It says: “Esther McVey wants to ‘kill off’ a new government website that would help millions of people keep track of their pensions throughout their careers, because she thinks it’s not the government’s job to help. Without it millions of pension pots are at risk of being lost.

“It’s all the more urgent because new laws to boost pensions have led to nine million workers being automatically enrolled into workplace schemes in recent years.”

The petition also draws attention to estimates by the Department for Work and Pensions estimating 50 million pension pots will be lost by 2050 without an official website for tracking accumulated funds.