Pensions dashboard petition reaches 100,000 signatures

By

A public petition against proposed government plans to shelve the pensions dashboard has been signed by more than 100,000 people.

The 38degrees-hosted petition is addressed to MP Esther McVey and is entering its fourth week live.

It follows McVey’s July comments reported in The Times that the dashboard is not the responsibility of the government and should be shelved.

Money Marketing first reported on the petition at its commencement on 17 July when 15,000 signatures were recorded in two days.

An additional 65,000 were signed within six days.

The Department for Work and Pensions was confirmed as the leader of the project in October last year, aiming to roll out the dashboard by 2019.

The petition says: “Without it millions of pension pots are at risk of being lost. Esther McVey wants to kill off the new government website which would help millions of people keep track of their pensions throughout their careers, because she thinks it’s not the government’s job.

Pensions regulator continues crackdown on auto-enrolment breaches

“A huge petition signed by thousands of us will show the government we expect them to keep their promises and continue to roll out the pensions dashboard.”

Aegon pensions director Steven Cameron says all publicity for the dashboard is welcome.

He says: “A petition reaching 100,000 signatures means the issue has gone far beyond the pensions world and captured the attention of the wider public; this has been good publicity for the dashboard and more people may find out about it because of this.”

Technology provider Origo estimates requests from more than 15 million consumers if the dashboard goes live, meaning the DWP will be under pressure to ensure the infrastructure underpinning the offering is able to cope with an influx.

The DWP estimates around 50 million pension pots will be lost by 2050 without a dashboard allowing workers to track funds as they are accumulated.

