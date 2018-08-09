Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pensions dashboard petition victim of ‘minister bureaucracy’ over lack of govt debate

By &

Parliament-London-UK-Night-700x450.jpgProvider Aegon has called out the government’s lack of recognition for an independent petition against proposed plans to shelve the pensions dashboard that collected 130,000 signatures in three weeks.

Pensions head Kate Smith says the government’s insistence of the use of its official petition service “smacks of minister bureaucracy” and is blocking the 38degrees petition from being debated.

A petition posted through the government’s petition service that has collected more than 100,000 signatures is debated in the House of Commons.

As the 38degrees petition was not set up through the government’s petition service, it is unlikely to be considered.

Smith says: “The fact that more than 130,000 people have signed the petition in a matter of weeks shows people’s passion for the pension dashboard and has generated welcome publicity. The government needs to acknowledge this and debate the issue in parliament.

“It’s ridiculous in this digital age that the government insists on people using its own petition service to get something debated.”

The 38degrees petition is addressed to MP Esther McVey and is entering its fourth week live. It follows her July comments reported in the Times that the dashboard is not the responsibility of the government.

Dunstan Thomas retirement strategy director Adrian Boulding says disagreement over how the dashboard should be implemented means advisers will lose out.

Boulding says: “Advisers are the victims of a dispute within the pensions industry over whether there should be one dashboard or multiple ones. This is a shame as a dashboard with delegated access for advisers would help them and their clients make the most of the pension freedoms.”

Recommended
1

Pensions dashboard petition reaches 100,000 signatures

A public petition against proposed government plans to shelve the pensions dashboard has been signed by more than 100,000 people. The 38degrees-hosted petition is addressed to MP Esther McVey and is entering its fourth week live. It follows McVey’s July comments reported in The Times that the dashboard is not the responsibility of the government and should be […]

Providers scramble to save pensions dashboard

Pension providers are scrambling to save the pensions dashboard, after reports emerged the government is considering shelving the project. According to The Times, secretary of state for work and pensions Esther McVey has moved to scrap the dashboard. The report says McVey does not think the service should be provided by the state and that […]

File image of a pension savings pot

Pensions dashboard petition surpasses 14,000 supporters

Close to 15,000 people have pushed back against alleged government plans to shelve the pensions dashboard by signing a petition. This week it was reported secretary of state for work and pensions Esther McVey’s was moving to scrap the project. The petition, hosted by 38degrees, has collected 14,377 of a target 15,000 signatures in just […]

Europe 2017: Value, large-caps & liquidity

Joshua Ausden, Head of Client Investment Strategy, Neptune Read more here Important Information – for Investment Professionals Only. Not for Retail Clients.Investment risksNeptune funds may have a high volatility rating and past performance and forecasts are not a guide to future performance. These are Neptune’s views and as such this document is deemed to be […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
2

Which level 4 exams are right for your staff?

There is a bewildering choice of exams at level 4, all tested in different ways. Here, I want to look at two of the most popular routes: the CII’s Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning and Diploma in Financial Planning. There are, of course, options from other examining bodies such as the Chartered Institute for Securities […]

Magnifying-Glass-And-Text-Kindle-Contract-700x450.jpg

Robo firm seeks to understand adviser decision-making

Robo-advice firm Wealth Wizards is to start a service that will give advisers more information about the drivers behind the advice they decide to give. The service is expected to launch in the next 12 months. The service will use the firm’s white-labelled robo-paraplanner tool Turo, which was launched in March. That service can provide […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Dale Tranter 9th August 2018 at 3:13 pm

    This was always likely. The rules are that you gather 100,000 signatures via the government service to get a parliamentary debate. No play by rules, no debate.
    If you allow random third parties to collect their own signatures and demand a debate you will get (say) star trek fans submitting 100,000 names (most of which are made up) demanding a parliamentary debate on the introduction of Klingon as a foreign language in schools.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com