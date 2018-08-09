Pensions dashboard petition victim of ‘minister bureaucracy’ over lack of govt debate

Provider Aegon has called out the government’s lack of recognition for an independent petition against proposed plans to shelve the pensions dashboard that collected 130,000 signatures in three weeks.

Pensions head Kate Smith says the government’s insistence of the use of its official petition service “smacks of minister bureaucracy” and is blocking the 38degrees petition from being debated.

A petition posted through the government’s petition service that has collected more than 100,000 signatures is debated in the House of Commons.

As the 38degrees petition was not set up through the government’s petition service, it is unlikely to be considered.

Smith says: “The fact that more than 130,000 people have signed the petition in a matter of weeks shows people’s passion for the pension dashboard and has generated welcome publicity. The government needs to acknowledge this and debate the issue in parliament.

“It’s ridiculous in this digital age that the government insists on people using its own petition service to get something debated.”

The 38degrees petition is addressed to MP Esther McVey and is entering its fourth week live. It follows her July comments reported in the Times that the dashboard is not the responsibility of the government.

Dunstan Thomas retirement strategy director Adrian Boulding says disagreement over how the dashboard should be implemented means advisers will lose out.

Boulding says: “Advisers are the victims of a dispute within the pensions industry over whether there should be one dashboard or multiple ones. This is a shame as a dashboard with delegated access for advisers would help them and their clients make the most of the pension freedoms.”