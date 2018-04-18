Money Marketing
Pensions dashboard could face 15 million requests

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpgThe pensions dashboard could face requests from 15 million consumers when it goes live and must be built accordingly, according to technology provider Origo.

The firm has come to this figure through its own research and discussions it has had with providers and banks who operate consumer-facing platforms.

The infrastructure underpinning the pensions dashboard must be designed to handle significant volumes of consumers from day one to cope with peaks and troughs in usage, Origo argues.

Pensions minister Guy Opperman has committed to launching the pensions dashboard by the end of 2019 and the work and pensions select committee recommended government implements a single dashboard by April 2019.

Origo managing director Anthony Rafferty says: “It is imperative that the industry is able to deliver and maintain all the underlying services and data in a way that is secure, robust and scalable to handle 15 million consumers.

“Other European countries that have adopted the single dashboard approach, are now experiencing external demand for application programming interfaces [methods allowing communication between various software components] to access consumer pension data from fintechs – which is also now driving an increase in usage.”

He adds: “So, whether there is one or multiple dashboards from launch, as is still being debated, the underlying infrastructure must be flexible to cope with future technological requirements.

“Over time, demand for the service can only grow as more people join workplace pensions, particularly through auto enrolment, and those also wishing to check on their state pension.”

