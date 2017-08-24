Money Marketing

5

Former Lloyds bosses sue for unpaid bonuses

Former Lloyds Banking Group chief executive Eric Daniels is taking the bank to court over failure to pay bonuses amounting to hundreds of thousands of pounds. Daniels is joined by former head of wholesale banking Truett Tate in High Court legal claims filed this month, according to the Times, which understands that the suit relates […]

Mothers missing out on millions

By Steve Webb, director of policy and external communications The ninth Royal London Policy Paper discusses how thousands of mothers are missing out on state pension rights when they don’t have to Earlier this month we published the ninth Royal London Policy Paper, entitled ‘Mothers Missing out on Millions’. It focuses on the thousands of mothers […]

Openwork in-house fund range reaches £5bn

Openwork’s fund range Omnis Investments now has £5bn in funds under management. Omnis, which is only available to Openwork Advisers, is currently managed by companies including Baillie Gifford, Jupiter, Schroders and Woodford Investment Management. It includes 10 single strategy funds. Openwork marketing director Philip Martin says: “Reaching this milestone is testament to the power of […]

3

Canada Life acquires Retirement Advantage

Canada Life has announced it will buy Retirement Advantage. Canada Life did not say how much it paid for the pension and equity release specialist, which has over £2bn in assets under management, £1.5bn of which sits in a block annuity deal. The deal allows Canada Life to expand into offering equity release mortgages. The […]

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Sascha Klauss 24th August 2017 at 11:27 am

    I voted “yes” but my actual answer is “no, it should be extended to everything”.

  2. Philip Milton 24th August 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Technically the law is already that – but what is the point with a rule if it is never enforced?

  3. Robert Milligan 24th August 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Again, If as part of any regulated advice the source of business is recorded, and its later found out to be from a cold call, even via an “introducer”then the Regulated Adviser must be Sacked, and the Firm Fined, the real problem here is that its only after the business has been complained about or indeed closed, that the source of the client relationship has been identified.

Leave a comment