Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pensions advice allowance: Govt says ‘no follow up work planned’

By

Businessmen looking at market chartsThe future of the Pensions Advice Allowance remains unclear as the government confirms it has no plans to find out how much traction it has gained with consumers.

In a Freedom of Information Act request, Money Marketing asked HM Revenue & Customs how many individuals had utilised the Pensions Advice Allowance – which allows savers to draw up to £1,500 from their pension to redeem against the cost of advice –  and the employer arranged pensions advice exemption – where the first £500 worth of pensions advice provided to an employee in a tax year becomes tax free – since both were introduced in 2017.

If they were unable to provide an estimate, we asked if the government would conduct any further impact studies or meetings with industry representatives to ascertain how both allowances were used.

The request comes after concerns have been raised over the effectiveness of the Pensions Advice Allowance in particular in boosting advice to consumers, since it is not compulsory for providers to offer the allowance, and schemes have no obligation to disclose usage records to the government.

They are also not obligated to publicise the existence of the allowance in any client material, nor in any prescribed way.

When early enquiries were made by journalists, only a small number of firms were found to have facilitated the pensions advice allowance from the outset, including LV=, Standard Life and Hargreaves Lansdown, with Scottish Widows joining in 2018.

However, Standard Life decided to stop offering the allowance, citing an apparent lack of demand, with Aviva, Aegon, Fidelity, Legal & General, Prudential and Royal London all opting not to make it available from the start.

Other providers like Prudential has cited the complexity of administering the allowance as a reason not to offer it.

Responding to Money Marketing’s request, HMRC said: “Following a review of our records, I have established that HMRC does not hold the information you have requested. The Pensions Advice Allowance is organised and dealt with between the individual and the pension scheme – HMRC does not collect data on the Pensions Advice Allowance.”

It added: “No follow up work is planned or has been conducted.”

HMRC also confirmed that it could not provide an updated assessment of the impact both reliefs what have on government tax receipts, since the withdrawals under the Pension Advice Allowance are tax free regardless of income status, and the employer arranged advice exemption could save on taxable advice costs otherwise borne by clients.

The government calculated that the employer arranged advice exemption would cost the exchequer £10m a year for the first two years, falling to £5m the year after. The Pensions Advice Allowance would have a negligible impact, it said.

The response to Money Marketing’s FOI Act request reads: “We are unable to provide an updated estimate of the exchequer impact, as we do not hold information on the number of individuals who have used the Pension Advice Allowance. No follow up work is planned or has been conducted”.

Recommended

Construction-Energy-Oil-Fuel-700x450.jpg

Creditor of London Capital & Finance primary borrower to repay £22.4m

The biggest borrower of collapsed mini bond provider London Capital & Finance will see its main creditor repay £22.4m worth of its debt. AIM-listed gas development and production company Independent Oil & Gas has announced its plan to restructure its debt that it is set to repay London Oil & Gas. As its primary borrower, […]

IFAs shying away from exposing clients to volatility

Advisers are reluctant to increase the investment risk of clients who stagger their retirement, according to research commissioned by life insurer LV=. The study given exclusively to Money Marketing sheds light on the investment challenges advisers face when dealing with clients who are likely to be in drawdown. Forty-four per cent of advisers say they […]
2

L&G to launch pensions tracing service for IFAs

Legal and General’s retail retirement arm is set to launch a pensions tracing service through the acquisition of consolidation company MyFutureNow. The deal for an undisclosed sum aims to boost Legal and General’s proposition in the retail and workplace markets. MyFutureNow provides a service that allows customers to trace their lost or forgotten pension pots, […]

Tax-free gains? That can’t be right, can it?

When he was Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne made several changes to the way in which income is taxed. Personal allowances were increased significantly above the rate of inflation; a starting rate band was introduced for savings income and, with effect from 6 April 2015, this was assessed at 0 per cent. In addition, […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

woman on a phone

Scam victims misled over Action Fraud investigations

Fraud helpline staff acting on behalf of police are trained to mislead victims into believing their cases are under investigation, and will be solved, The Times has claimed. The Times undercover investigation into Action Fraud, which is overseen by the City of London Police, found that staff at the call center, outsourced by the US […]

How platforms use innovation to harness new audiences

Our industry faces great challenges from creating solutions for new generations of investors to navigating rapid technological and regulatory change. However, by collaborating with industry partners and harnessing investment innovation, platforms can not only embrace these challenges but begin to introduce investment platforms to a broader client universe. This demand means not only an evolution […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com