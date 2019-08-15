Pensions advice allowance: Govt says ‘no follow up work planned’

The future of the Pensions Advice Allowance remains unclear as the government confirms it has no plans to find out how much traction it has gained with consumers.

In a Freedom of Information Act request, Money Marketing asked HM Revenue & Customs how many individuals had utilised the Pensions Advice Allowance – which allows savers to draw up to £1,500 from their pension to redeem against the cost of advice – and the employer arranged pensions advice exemption – where the first £500 worth of pensions advice provided to an employee in a tax year becomes tax free – since both were introduced in 2017.

If they were unable to provide an estimate, we asked if the government would conduct any further impact studies or meetings with industry representatives to ascertain how both allowances were used.

The request comes after concerns have been raised over the effectiveness of the Pensions Advice Allowance in particular in boosting advice to consumers, since it is not compulsory for providers to offer the allowance, and schemes have no obligation to disclose usage records to the government.

They are also not obligated to publicise the existence of the allowance in any client material, nor in any prescribed way.

When early enquiries were made by journalists, only a small number of firms were found to have facilitated the pensions advice allowance from the outset, including LV=, Standard Life and Hargreaves Lansdown, with Scottish Widows joining in 2018.

However, Standard Life decided to stop offering the allowance, citing an apparent lack of demand, with Aviva, Aegon, Fidelity, Legal & General, Prudential and Royal London all opting not to make it available from the start.

Other providers like Prudential has cited the complexity of administering the allowance as a reason not to offer it.

Responding to Money Marketing’s request, HMRC said: “Following a review of our records, I have established that HMRC does not hold the information you have requested. The Pensions Advice Allowance is organised and dealt with between the individual and the pension scheme – HMRC does not collect data on the Pensions Advice Allowance.”

It added: “No follow up work is planned or has been conducted.”

HMRC also confirmed that it could not provide an updated assessment of the impact both reliefs what have on government tax receipts, since the withdrawals under the Pension Advice Allowance are tax free regardless of income status, and the employer arranged advice exemption could save on taxable advice costs otherwise borne by clients.

The government calculated that the employer arranged advice exemption would cost the exchequer £10m a year for the first two years, falling to £5m the year after. The Pensions Advice Allowance would have a negligible impact, it said.

The response to Money Marketing’s FOI Act request reads: “We are unable to provide an updated estimate of the exchequer impact, as we do not hold information on the number of individuals who have used the Pension Advice Allowance. No follow up work is planned or has been conducted”.