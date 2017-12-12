Money Marketing

View more on these topics

PensionBee sells stake to State Street

By

Growth-Emerging-Currency-Money-700x450.jpgState Street Global Advisors has taken a strategic equity stake in direct to consumer pension platform PensionBee.

As a result of the financing, PensionBee, which was launched in 2016, will expand its white-label product line to offer pension consolidation services to banks and life companies.

PensionBee already has partnerships with fellow fintech company Revolut and national newspaper The Telegraph. State Street will take an observer seat on the PensionBee board.

State Street says the investment supports its objective of being “at the cutting edge of financial technology to enhance its clients’ experience”.

PensionBee traces and combines customers’ old pensions and consolidates them into one new online plan. State Street already runs the funds offered through its ‘tracker’ option, one of the three portfolio approaches offered by PensionBee.

PensionBee has around £100m in fee-earning assets and almost 8,000 active accounts. It has a further £125m of assets-in-transfer.

PensionBee chief executive Romi Savova says: “We are delighted to welcome [State Street] as investors in our company. We share the same goals of making pension saving easier and better for everyone and look forward to embarking on a new journey to bring customer-centric pension consolidation to mutual corporate clients.”

State Street Global Advisors global defined contribution proposition head Nigel Aston says: “We share the common goal of wishing to help ordinary people make sense of the complexity of their retirement. We are really looking forward to working even more closely together as we enter the next stage of our partnership.”

Recommended

Simon Fletcher

Auto-enrolment: pay attention or pay the price

By Simon Fletcher

As a chief executive officer of a business in the financial services sector, I have been dealing with the introduction of auto-enrolment for our clients for some time, but I can also speak from an employer’s point of view, having to go through the process ourselves.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Aviva-signage-building-2013-700.jpg

Aviva apologises over website glitch

Aviva has apologised after a website issue left some advisers unable to submit applications on behalf of clients last week. Money Marketing understands online access was disrupted until at least 5:30pm last Friday. It is understood some advisers were unable to submit applications on behalf of clients, for example, life and critical illness cover applications. […]

Retail investors stick by Woodford through difficult 2017

Retail investors have stuck by Neil Woodford in 2017 despite several multi-managers pulling money from the star fund manager. The Woodford Equity Income fund was the second most popular with Bestinvest retail investors, although Fundsmith Equity was the “clear and decisive winner” when it came to inflows via the investment platform, says managing director Jason […]

FCA backs public meeting over British Steel pensions

The FCA, The Pensions Regulator and The Pensions Advisory Service are to attend a public meeting at Port Talbot on Thursday for British Steel Pension Scheme members. The FCA confirmed the meeting was taking place and that executive supervision director investment, wholesale and specialist Megan Butler would represent it there. The meeting is a chance […]

Latest careers

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Ian McKenna 12th December 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Well done to everyone Romi and everyone else at Pension Bee, you have come a long way since I first wrote about you back in February 2016 https://www.moneymarketing.co.uk/ian-mckenna-the-shape-of-things-to-come-for-pensions-consolidation/ A great success story.

Leave a comment