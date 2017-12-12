PensionBee sells stake to State Street

State Street Global Advisors has taken a strategic equity stake in direct to consumer pension platform PensionBee.

As a result of the financing, PensionBee, which was launched in 2016, will expand its white-label product line to offer pension consolidation services to banks and life companies.

PensionBee already has partnerships with fellow fintech company Revolut and national newspaper The Telegraph. State Street will take an observer seat on the PensionBee board.

State Street says the investment supports its objective of being “at the cutting edge of financial technology to enhance its clients’ experience”.

PensionBee traces and combines customers’ old pensions and consolidates them into one new online plan. State Street already runs the funds offered through its ‘tracker’ option, one of the three portfolio approaches offered by PensionBee.

PensionBee has around £100m in fee-earning assets and almost 8,000 active accounts. It has a further £125m of assets-in-transfer.

PensionBee chief executive Romi Savova says: “We are delighted to welcome [State Street] as investors in our company. We share the same goals of making pension saving easier and better for everyone and look forward to embarking on a new journey to bring customer-centric pension consolidation to mutual corporate clients.”

State Street Global Advisors global defined contribution proposition head Nigel Aston says: “We share the common goal of wishing to help ordinary people make sense of the complexity of their retirement. We are really looking forward to working even more closely together as we enter the next stage of our partnership.”