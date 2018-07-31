Money Marketing
Pension withdrawals hit £2.3bn in second quarter

File image of a pension savings potSavers withdrew £2.3bn using the pension freedoms in the second quarter of this year, according to data from HM Revenue and Customs.

This is an increase of 35 per cent compared to the first quarter of the year when £1.7bn was withdrawn.

There were 574,000 payments made to 264,000 people over the second quarter which takes the total amount of money withdrawn since the pension freedoms started in April 2015 to £19.8bn as of 31 July.

On a year-by-year comparison, 403,000 payments were made to 200,000 people totalling £1.9bn in the second quarter of 2017.

The data from HMRC covers “flexible payments” from pensions, which include full or partial withdrawals, flexible drawdown and buying a flexible annuity.

Retirement Advantage pensions technical director Andrew Tully says: “Many people are also making multiple withdrawals in a tax year, which suggests they are treating their pension more like a bank account. Most people are accessing their pensions at younger ages, certainly before state pension age.”

He adds: “This combination of taking multiple withdrawals in a tax year at earlier ages when people are still likely to be earning income from work means many are likely to pay more tax than if they took withdrawals more gradually.

“Treating pensions like bank accounts has certainly generated a welcome windfall for the Treasury due to the extra tax take, which has not been the natural brake some commentators predicted.”

