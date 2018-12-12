Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pension trustees slammed over investment consultant failures

By

Just a third of pensions trustees conduct a competitive tender before asking their investment consultant to act as a fiduciary manager for client assets, according to an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority.

The CMA has released the findings of its inquiry into the investment consultant sector this morning, revealing that some trustees have picked their existing investment consultant to be their fiduciary manager even if a better deal may be available elsewhere.

It has also criticised trustees for failing to collect sufficient information on fees and quality of investment consultant work to benchmark their performance and check if they could potentially get a better deal from another provider.

The CMA expressed concerns that investment consultants also offering fiduciary management in the pension space could steer customers towards their own service, giving them an advantage over others.

CMA investment consultants market investigation chair John Wotton says: “This is an extremely important sector that influences how well millions of people’s pension savings are invested, yet we’ve found that many pension trustees may not be getting the best value for money for their members.”

The CMA has set out two key reforms to the sector to address the failings.

First, it will require pension trustees wishing to delegate investment decisions for at least 20 per cent of their scheme assets to a fiduciary manager to run a competitive tender with at least three firms.

If trustees are currently using a fiduciary manager appointed without a tender, there must be one with five years.

Fiduciary managers are also being required to use a “standard approach” on performance for other clients, so trustees can make better provider comparisons, and must provide clear fee information to potential clients.

Recommended

Paul-Lewis-grey
2

Paul Lewis: HMRC has made a mess of state pension credits

Thousands have been incorrectly fined, with many also missing out on vital state pension credits In a rare admission of incompetence, HM Revenue & Customs is to waive penalty charges for tens of thousands of parents who received child benefit even though their income was too high. They will still have to pay the back […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
101

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

House-Dice-Coin-Symbolising-Risk-in-Mortgage-Market-700.jpg

TPR to probe accountant in inaugural fraud prosecution

The Pensions Regulator has launched its first fraud prosecution over a Preston-based accountant suspected of stealing money from client pension funds. Accountant Roger Bessent is accused of transferring over £200,000 into his personal account and accounts of companies he controlled. Some pension scheme funds were also transferred from the Focusplay Retirement Benefit Scheme, a sponsoring […]

Advised platforms missing out on DB bonanza

Boosting the slow rate of growth of the average pot size on advised platforms requires an “extraordinary and sustained” increase in defined benefit transfers, according to The Lang Cat. In its seventh annual platform guide the consultancy says most platforms have an average client pot size ranging from £100,000 to £200,000. It points out the average case […]

People in front of a bright keyhole opening

Ex-Zurich director steps down from SimplyBiz board

Ex-Zurich UK life chief operating officer David Etherington has decided to step down from the board of support service provider SimplyBiz, the firm has announced. Etherington, who was also formerly chief growth officer at Zurich after heading up distribution as COO, has been a non-executive director at SimplyBiz since 2015. In an announcement this morning, SimplyBiz […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com