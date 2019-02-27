Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pension trustee admits stealing £280,000 from pension scheme

By

An accountant and pension trustee being prosecuted for fraud by The Pensions Regulator has admitted stealing over £280,000 from a pension scheme.

TPR says the accountant used the scheme like a “personal piggy bank.”

In TPR’s inaugural fraud prosecution it heard Roger William Bessent plead guilty to five counts of fraud and two counts of making employer-related investments at Preston Crown Court today.

The regulator will ask for three other counts of employer-related investments to be left to lie on file.

Bessent, from Preston, moved the money from the Focusplay Retirement Benefit Scheme into struggling and new businesses he part owned, run by himself, his family and a client.

TPR says the 66-year-old tried to cover his tracks by converting the transfers into loans and by falsifying meeting minutes and records which stated other trustees were present when they were not.

Roughly £80,000 of the total stolen has been repaid.

Over £120,000 of the stolen funds were used by Bessent and his wife for a buy-to-let property purchase which was rented to the couple’s daughter. Other stolen funds were used for the tax bills of his and his client’s businesses and subsidising the running costs of a children’s nursery. Some of the money was used as start-up investment capital in his son-in-law’s physiotherapy business.

TPR executive director of frontline regulation Nicola Parish says:

“Bessent used the pension scheme as his personal piggy bank, transferring out hundreds of thousands of pounds for his own personal benefit and to keep his other businesses going.

“As an accountant, Bessent was someone that people would turn to for advice and put their trust in. He abused that trust and used his position as trustee to defraud the scheme for his benefit and the benefit of his friends and family.

“Trustees play a vital role in protecting the benefits of members. We will not tolerate the abuse of such an important job.”

Sentencing will take place at Preston Crown Court on 29 March.

Recommended
19

UFPLS vs flexi-access drawdown: drawdown wins by a country mile

If there is a straight choice between flexi-access pension drawdown and uncrystallised funds pension lump sum, flexi-access wins by a country mile in virtually every situation. The Treasury prefers to pronounce UFPLS as “uffplus”, presumably because the plus syllable lends a positive quality to this otherwise ridiculous expression. Most pension professionals prefer to pronounce it […]
8

Big firms steal march in top-rated adviser guide

Large firms have seen their representation increase in adviser directory VouchedFor’s annual list of top-rated financial planners. More advisers from the likes of True Potential, Foster Denovo, Origen, and Hargreaves Lansdown – which has around 100 of its own advisers – are represented in the list this year, VouchedFor says. The list features a total […]

Tributes paid as Bruno Schroder passes away

Bruno Schroder, the great-grandson of Schroders founder John Henry Schroder, has passed away aged 86 following a short illness. Schroder had spent more than 50 years as a director at the wealth manager, where he first took up a role in 1960. He became a non-executive director in 1963 as his father and chairman of […]

Latin America’s new presidents

By Thomas Smith, Fund Manager Two very different presidents from opposite ends of the political spectrum have recently taken office in Latin America’s two largest economies. Leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) in Mexico and right wing former army captain Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil were both inaugurated in the past couple of months… To read […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Planner sentenced for aiding £60m HIV investment scam

A financial planner has been sentenced over his role in an attempt to steal £60m through a fraudulent tax avoidance investment scheme following an investigation by HM Revenue & Customs. Martin King from Oakfield Gardens in South East London pleaded guilty to the fraudulent evasion of £235,000 in income tax relating to the £60m scam […]

Crossroad signpost saying this way, that way, the other way

FCA to help firms identify vulnerable consumers

The FCA has told MPs it will elaborate how firms should identify vulnerable customers in guidance to be published in the near future. In July 2018 the FCA published a discussion paper on duty of care in financial services and potential approaches that closed last November. Earlier this month the watchdog published an update saying […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com