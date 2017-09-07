Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Pension transfer values recover from dip

Transfer values had dropped in both June and July

By

Pension-pot-700.jpgTransfer values increased by 3 per cent in August, rising from £230,000 at the start of the month to £237,000 at the end.

According to the Xafinity Transfer Value Index the difference between the maximum and minimum readings over the month was £9,000, or around 3.6 per cent.

In June, transfer values decreased by 3.7 per cent, falling to £232,000 at the end of the month. During July transfer values dropped again to £230,000.

Source: Xafinity

Xafinity attributes the rebound in values to a drop in gilt yields.

Xafinity defined benefit growth head Sankar Mahalingham says: “We have seen a steady increase in transfer values over August 2017. Reductions in gilt yields have been the main driver, with inflation remaining relatively stable.”

The index tracks the transfer value that would be given by an example DB scheme to a member aged 64 who is currently entitled to a pension of £10,000 each year starting at age 65 and increasing each year in line with inflation.

DB transfer suspensions: Where are they now?

Recommended

Pension savings-2015
11

FCA pays PwC £75k for DB transfer redress report

The FCA has paid PwC at least £75,000 to review how clients who receive bad pension transfer advice should be compensated. The regulator set out its proposals in March for updating its methodology to calculate redress for customers who were given unsuitable advice to transfer out of a defined benefit pension scheme, after asking PwC […]

1

Three quarters back new partial DB transfer rules

Nearly three-quarters of Money Marketing readers believe that defined benefit pension schemes should have to offer partial transfers. While current rules allow individuals to take part of their final salary pots, many trustees and employers are reluctant to offer partial transfers over fears of administrative difficulties, even though they can reduce their DB scheme’s liabilities […]

Benefits of using a probate bare trust

Have you ever wondered what happens to someone’s investment bond on their death if it is not written in trust? When someone dies it is essential to deal with their estate, which can be made up of their home, belongings, investment bonds and anything else they may have owned. But, it is not as simple […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Why IFAs need to brush up on offshore bonds and funds

You do not have to be a doctor to know how important the heart is. But back in ancient Greece, you could be a doctor and still have no idea how important the heart was. Back then, doctors like second-century Greek physician Galen believed the liver, not the heart, circulated blood, while the heart circulated […]

Neil Woodford: I’m right to be criticised for underperformance

Neil Woodford says criticism levelled against him for his funds’ underperformance over the summer is deserved, but says he is confident in the positioning of the portfolio in the face of a “dangerous” market consensus on China. Woodford Equity Income was the second worst-performing fund in August, down 4 per cent, after a series of negative […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment