Pension taxes ‘force’ 42% of NHS GPs to cut hours 

A female Caucasian doctor and a young girl of African descent are indoors in a hospital room. The girl has cancer. She is being comforted by her doctor while being hooked up to an IV.Thousands of NHS staff have reduced their working hours due to pension tax rules, according to the British Medical Association.

The trade union surveyed 6,170 GPs and consultants to find out how their work patterns are changing due to the annual allowance and lifetime allowance.

It finds 42 per cent of GPs have already reduced the number of hours spent caring for patients because of actual or potential pension taxation charges.

Also, there are now 34 per cent of GPs who are planning to reduce their hours.

For hospital consultants, 30 per cent have already reduced their hours with 40 per cent saying they plan to reduce their hours.

BMA GP committee chair Dr Richard Vautrey says: “These results show the extent to which GPs are being forced to reduce their hours or indeed leave the profession altogether because of pension taxes.

“With patient lists growing and the numbers of GPs falling, swift and decisive action is needed from the government to end this shambolic situation and to limit the damage that a punitive pensions taxation system is inflicting on doctors, their patients and across the NHS as a whole.”

Govt proposes NHS pensions shake up to defuse crisis

The government believes high earning doctors should be able to reduce their pension contributions to avoid being penalised by the tapered annual allowance.

It is consulting on a ‘50/50’ proposal where members could reduce the amount of pension they build up alongside the amount paid.

Reacting to the survey figures Quilter head of retirement Jon Greer says: “The new prime minister has already pledged that he will solve the problem of NHS pensions, but the only action we’ve seen to date is the 50/50 proposal, which is the equivalent of a band aid being used when there is a heart attack, and will not solve the devastating scenario we now face.

“The only clear path seems to be abolish the root of the problem – the annual allowance taper. While finding the much needed cash for the move will be a treasure hunt, if they don’t the health of the nation is at risk.”

