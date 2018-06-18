Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pension schemes to invest in greener alternatives under new rules

By

Pension scheme members will be given powers under new government rules to hold their schemes to account over how social and environmental factors impact their investments.

Trustees will be required to produce a policy that includes an assessment of the sustainability of their investment decisions.

This policy will be available to members so they can make their own assessment of various risks such as climate change, poor corporate governance and socially harmful practices.

Until now, pension trustees have had a fiduciary duty to invest pension trust assets in the best interests of beneficiaries.

The Department for Work and Pensions says the proposals are not intended to “give any support to activist groups for boycotts or divestment from certain assets”.

Secretary of state for work and pensions Esther McVey says: “These new regulations will empower savers all over Britain, ensuring that their voices are heard when their savings are invested.

“As we see the younger generation who care more about where their money is going, they are also increasingly questioning that their pensions are invested in a way that aligns with their values. This money can now be used to build a more sustainable, fairer and equal society for future generations.”

The proposals are subject to a consultation period which runs until 16 July.

Socially responsible investing is increasing in popularity. A recent survey by Aon found that 68 per cent of institutional investors globally consider responsible investing important.

Last week, Legal & General Investment Management removed eight global companies from its Future World Funds range for not confronting the effects of climate change.

Recommended

ESG: Unlocking the benefits for credit investors

Matt Franklin, Credit Analyst at Royal London Asset Management discusses the possible benefits of integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations into credit portfolios. He explains why ESG analysis combined with an appropriate approach from asset managers is key to unlocking these potential benefits. Read the article here Past performance is not a guide to […]

McClymont-Gregg-Aberdeen-2017
5

Gregg McClymont: The pension dashboard’s fatal flaw

Is industry right to think dashboard will boost engagement when inertia has proved such a dominant behaviour? The pensions dashboard concept has captured the imagination of the government and industry, and the attraction is obvious. Digitalise all existing records so individuals can see their aggregated pension entitlements in once place at the click of a […]

UK housebuilders remain a value trap – despite post-Brexit falls

Despite the sharp drop in housebuilders following the Brexit result, valuations in the highly illiquid market are still at elevated levels. And whilst some investors may take comfort from superficially low price/earnings multiples, are earnings sustainable over the long term, asks Holly Cassell, Assistant Manager of the Neptune UK Mid Cap Fund. Click here to […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Phil Wickenden

Phil Wickenden: ESG investing is about more than being a good citizen

The past decade has seen environmental and social governance investing develop from a niche corner of the market to a popular asset class. But while there is an increased awareness among individuals as to the impact of their actions on the environment, there is much more to ESG investing than being a good citizen. Asset […]

How to keep the FCA happy on outsourcing arrangements

While advice firms can outsource activities, they cannot outsource their responsibilities Advice firms are busier than ever, leading an increasing amount to turn to third parties to undertake activities that would have once been dealt with in-house. Outsourcing can provide a solution for those under pressure to deliver on long-term objectives, while juggling the day […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Adam Smith 18th June 2018 at 12:12 pm

    As the SFO investigate so-called “green energy” schemes, DWP works on giving the scammers a “government mandate” to push more of the same rubbish onto naive pensioneers.

    Genius.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com