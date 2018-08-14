Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pension scam victims lose average of £91,000 each

By

New figures reveal victims of pension fraud lost on average £91,000 each in 2017, as regulators launch a new campaign to crack down on scams.

The FCA and The Pensions Regulator are working together on an advertising campaign targeting pension savers aged between 45 and 65.

A survey commissioned by the regulators shows nearly one third (32 per cent) of pension savers in that age group do not know how to check if they are speaking with a legitimate pensions adviser or provider.

The regulators are highlighting the common tactics used by pension scammers, for example, offering a free pension review.

The regulators are also asking people who think they might have been scammed to come forward because it is understood only a minority of scams are reported.

Pension scam ruling puts focus back on scheme duties

FCA enforcement and market oversight executive director Mark Steward says: “The size of individual pension pots makes pensions savings an attractive target for fraudsters. That’s why we’re urging anyone who is thinking about transferring their pension to check who they are dealing with and only use firms authorised by the FCA.”

Pensions minister Guy Opperman adds: ““I would urge savers to always exercise caution and seek independent guidance or advice before making important financial decisions.”

Figures obtained by AJ Bell from the City of London Police show almost £400m has been lost to investment fraud since April 2016.

AJ senior analyst Tom Selby says: “While the forthcoming Government ban on pensions cold-calling should mark the start of the fightback against fraudsters, increasing awareness of the dangers of scams is necessary to enable people to protect themselves.”

The Treasury confirmed in June the implementation of a pensions cold-call ban would be delayed due to “technicalities”.

Recommended

FCA opening more cases than ever before

The FCA had more than 500 cases open at the start of April, which is nearly 100 more than the same time last year. According to a Financial Times report, the regulator had a record 504 investigations open as of 1 April, compared with 410 the year before. Of that caseload, 85 cases are looking […]

Advice advisers eraser
4

Why I went restricted: Three advisers share their stories

Some advisers are welded to independence but for others restricted status makes more sense. Three restricted advice firms share their experiences  The one-man band  Lowland Financial managing director Graeme Mitchell became restricted after he was advised that a one-man band would not be able to demonstrate true independence after the Retail Distribution Review. “I took compliance advise and spoke to the FCA asking how feasible is it for a one-man band to demonstrate […]

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Cinema-Reel-Movie-Film-Projector-700.jpg

Bankers and celebrities sue film tax scheme Ingenious

A group of 500 people have launched legal action against Ingenious Media saying they were misled about film investments that were later deemed to be tax avoidance by the government. According to Bloomberg, which cites court documents, employees from companies including Goldman Sachs, Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC are part of the action. British composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber is […]

currency symbols euro dolar pound yencurrency symbols euro dolar pound

Hornbuckle owner returns to profit as Sipp clients increase

Embark Services returned to profit in 2017 as it reported an increase in self-invested personal pension clients. Embark Services is a subsidiary of Embark Group that trades under the Hornbuckle and Embark brands. The business reported pre-tax profit for the year ending 31 December 2017 of £136,000 compared with a loss in 2016 of £2.4m. […]

currency symbols euro dolar pound yencurrency symbols euro dolar pound

Architas UK net inflows drop 70%

Architas UK has seen inflows drop by just over 70 per cent in the first half of the year. The Axa-owned asset manager reported £152m net inflows for the first six months of 2018, compared with £546m in the first half of 2017. Globally, Architas’s net inflows dropped to €797m (£710.6m) in the first half […]

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Paul Moll 14th August 2018 at 9:34 am

    And of course what the article neglects to say is that a large proportion of these frauds have been facilitated by wilfully blind Sipp providers who have totally ignored regulations to accommodate criminal activity in return for easy fees. These Sipp operators are complicit with these frauds and should face personal prosecution.

  2. D H 14th August 2018 at 11:31 am

    So the way to stop this is …… surveys, advertising, and lip service !

    The FCA’s solution, advertising and checking (their out of date register)

    Both costing millions to sort out ! and both easy to work around with a clever telephone script and easily forged bit of paper !

    I think Mark Stewart needs to stick to the job in hand….. making so damn difficult for real and good advisers doing their job…. pick up your bonuses every year, and working on your exit strategy from the regulator into a nice directors position with one of the big auditors, bank or investment house !!!

    I am surprised any of you lot can stand straight with all the back slapping ?

  3. Julian Stevens 14th August 2018 at 3:07 pm

    The “technicalities” bedevilling any cold calling ban are simply that it’ll be all but unenforceable.

    1. There’s nothing that can be done to stop cold calls from overseas call centres.

    2. UK call centres will route their calls via an offshore location.

    3. There’s plenty of anti-tracing software even for onshore call centres.

    The whole idea is futile, a complete waste of time and money.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com