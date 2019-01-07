Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pension providers urge caution as MPs debate contingent charging ban

By

Westiminster houses of parliamentPension providers have urged MPs to proceed with caution as they open an inquiry into whether or not contingent charging should be banned.

Earlier today, the work and pensions select committee announced it would launch a probe into contingent charging in the wake of concerns over a potential link between fee models and poor defined benefit transfer advice.

The MPs on the committee took evidence as part of their investigation into the British Steel Pension Scheme’s failure, and recomended that the FCA ban charging models where the adviser only gets paid if a transfer goes ahead.

The FCA committed to conduct further analysis of the issue given there was no clear evidence yet that contigent charging was directly linked to bad advice outcomes.

As MPs take a deeper look at the contingent charging, pensions market leaders have expressed concerns an outright ban on contingent fees could reduce access to DB transfer advice.

Aegon pensions director Steven Cameron says: “We urge the select committee to keep an open mind in its inquiry into contingent charges for DB transfer advice. Contingent charging can create conflicts of interest, but an outright ban should be a last resort option as it will exacerbate the advice gap. Regulatory policy shouldn’t be based on stamping out isolated instances of bad practice, particularly if this could constrain how the vast majority of professional advisers serve their clients.

“Advisers and their clients should have a range of means of paying for advice, provided these do not present unmanaged risks of unsuitable advice. Some individuals prefer to pay for advice on a contingent basis rather than ‘upfront’ and it would be unfortunate if this group found themselves barred from considering transferring.”

Hymans Robertson partner Ryan Markham adds: “The work and pensions committee’s decision to act on some of the worrying evidence of poor advice given to members of the British Steel pension scheme is much needed and welcome news for the industry. At a headline level, a ban on contingent charging would be powerful in improving confidence in the advice market and resulting member outcomes.

“However, any proposed change should be considered extremely carefully to ensure it doesn’t cause any unintended harm to the market. Banning contingent charging could be highly disruptive for advisers and is unlikely to be straightforward to implement given the broader link to charging structures for managing investments and providing ongoing financial advice.

“An outright ban on contingent charging may also lead to a reduced number of advisers operating in the DB to defined contribution space and a reluctance for members to take advice if they have to meet upfront costs directly. This feels a particular barrier for members with small pension pots where the costs of advice are highly material in the context of the size of their pension fund.”

Adviser trade body Pimfa also opposes an outirght ban. Senior policy adviser Simon Harrington says: “We maintain the position we laid out in May 2018, namely that the removal of contingent charging will not necessarily improve the quality of advice consumers will receive or, indeed, improve their overall outcomes, and we reiterate the unintended consequences of imposing such a ban.

“Removing contingent charging without a viable way for individuals to access advice will ultimately turn people away from an absolutely indispensable part of the retirement planning process. Further, it will increase the number of insistent clients who do choose to access advice and in the worst circumstances push them towards poor advice options that will ultimately deliver to their wishes – a transfer regardless of their circumstance.”

Recommended

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]

Funds on target

Ex-Barclays chiefs brace for London court date over Qatar dealings

A London court date has been set as former Barclays chief executive John Varley and a trio of ex-colleagues gear up for a landmark trial over the bankers’ financial crisis dealings. Reuters reports that the senior bankers’ trial will start on Monday over charges surrounding cash injection deals with Qatari investors that helped the bank […]
4

Which financial services names have made the Rich List?

Peter Hargreaves has jumped to 42nd position on the Sunday Times Rich List, a climb of nine places from last year, after seeing his wealth grow £849m to £3.2bn. Hargreaves is no longer on the Hargreaves Lansdown board but has kept a 32.2 per cent stake in the company – the value of which has […]

Retirement - thumbnail

A downhill stroll?

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has recently published new research, which once again demonstrates how the prospect of retirement is changing for older workers.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Wind-Green-Environment-Ecology-Windmill-700.jpg

Industry welcomes proposed mandatory ESG criteria for advice

Advisers and other professionals giving investment advice may end up being required to consider their clients’ environmental, social and governance preferences. European Commission is seeking to amend MiFID II and the Insurance Distribution Directive to make it mandatory for advisers to prove they consider these issues in their suitability assessment. Advisers who had been providing advice […]

Buxton steps down as Merian chief

Richard Buxton has decided to step down from the role of chief executive of Merian Global Investors. Mark Gregory will replace him, subject regulatory approval. Buxton will remain as head of UK equities and manager of the Merian UK Alpha fund. He will step down from the business’s executive committee after a handover of responsibilities, but […]

Pound Sterling Sign Falling Apart To Gold Stars

Aviva Investors shifts focus for UK equity fund range

Aviva Investors has renamed three equity funds to reflect its shift in focus onto investment into small and medium-sized companies with “recovery characteristics” and will also incorporate new environmental, social and governance screenings. The funds’ parameters will now include a 20 per cent maximum FTSE 100 limit and 20 per cent maximum FTSE AIM limit. […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Martin Evans 8th January 2019 at 8:56 am

    I wonder do the MP’s actually know the cost, liability and risk DB Transfer advice imposes on advisers businesses.

    It is easy to judge, but without the full picture you cannot come to the right decision. Out right contingent charging is not right, I agree. It does cause conflicts of interest. However, a meeting at the advisers expense for guidance, a further meeting fee based for advice and report, followed by a transaction fee if a transaction is to proceed would be manageable and should be acceptable to all.

    The cost to an advisers PI every year means any initial profit made from transferring any DB arrangement is canceled out within a few years and becomes a massive liability which is unsustainable to the advisers business in the long term.

    Advisers are a business, have to cover their costs and any DB advice completed correctly is a very expensive and dangerous undertaking.

  2. Geoff Sharpe 8th January 2019 at 11:26 am

    Agree with Martin, our PI excess is now 20k, so the liability is so high we have to ensure that we are paid for advice, and make sure that only the best quality clients are allowed to transfer, so by default that will shrink the advice market.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com