Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pension provider told to take down ‘threatening’ advert

By

Workplace provider Smart Pension has been told not to publish an advertisement again after a complaint to the marketing standards watchdog over its “threatening” tone.

In November last year, Smart Pension sent a letter to business owners, stating that “failing to set up your workplace pension now could soon blow a serious hole in company finances”.

It featured a box where the company’s name was included alongside the question “is your deadline just days away?”.

The letter then encouraged businesses to “get compliant in minutes,” and that using Smart Pension, “it takes just minutes to set up for free”.

A complainant reported the letter to the Advertising Standards Authority, challenging whether it was clear it was a marketing communication, and whether it misleadingly looked like an official communication.

The complaint also claimed that the advert “was likely to cause undue distress, because they believed that the tone of the advert was threatening”.

The ASA found in Smart Pension’s favour on the first two points, noting that text indicating it was a marketing communication featured prominantly, along with Smart Pension’s branding, not any official government logos.

However, the ASA ruled that the advert must not appear again in that format because it was likely to cause distress.

The ruling reads: “We acknowledged that it was the case that companies that did not set up a workplace pension for their employees could be subject to fines or legal action, and we considered that it would not necessarily be problematic to reference that in an ad relating to the provision of such pensions.  However, the ad opened with a warning that failure to set up a pension could ‘blow a hole in company finances’ and the first two paragraphs mentioned fines and prison sentences.

“We considered that the ad placed a heavy emphasis on those potential consequences for failing to set up a workplace pension, rather than on the potential benefits of using Smart Pension.”

The ASA was also critical of the advert for stressing on several occasions that time was limited for businesses to make their decision.

It said: “We considered that those statements, taken together with the emphasis placed on the potential negative consequences rather than on emphasising the benefits of Smart Pension’s own pension, meant that the ad was likely to cause distress to recipients without justifiable reason.”

The ruling is the third to go against Smart Pension, after the ASA also upheld complaints in September last year and November 2016 against the provider.

A spokeswoman for Smart Pension says: “We are disappointed and confused with the ruling from the ASA and are seeking an independent review. The communication in question simply stated that employers could receive severe penalties for not complying with their auto enrolment duties and highlighted the consequences of not doing so.

“The volume of enforcement activity from The Pensions Regulator recently shows that this is a truthful statement of fact.

“The ASA has seen previous versions of this communication, including the two paragraphs now in question, and has not raised any issue before. The communication has not been issued since January 2018 so there is now not even an issue to resolve.

“Our team works hard to develop engaging, informing and compliant marketing communication materials to aid employers to meet their legal duties under government legislation.”

Recommended

Inside Fundsmith’s new investment trust

Last month, star manager Terry Smith announced he was throwing £25m of his own money behind a new investment trust, Smithson. Ahead of its launch, Money Marketing editor Justin Cash sat down with Simon Barnard and Will Morgan, the fund’s managers, to talk strategy, as well as their thoughts on some of the hottest topics […]

Royal Court of Justice High Court 480
5

FCA evidence throws Sipp provider court case into doubt

The FCA has asked if it can submit a new legal argument as Sipp provider Berkeley Burke continues its pivotal legal challenge to a Financial Ombudsman Service ruling against it. The FCA provided evidence in the case, acting as interested party to the judicial review, as it could inform the future appoach from regulators over what […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
97

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

To fee or not to fee?: The Wells Street Journal

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services from Money Marketing’s diary page Green with envy While scouring through the MPs’ Register of Interests last week, one WSJ correspondent took to reading the fine print of Treasury committee member John Mann’s file. Among the list of international trips undertaken by […]

business property relief

Tony Wickenden: Clarity on life assurance policies for non-doms

Long-awaited guidance clears up confusion around the IHT position of policies issued under seal Life assurance protection is an often overlooked estate planning tool. For UK-domiciled individuals, effecting a policy subject to a trust can deliver a neat, effective way of sorting inheritance tax liability that cannot be diminished through other planning. It can also […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com