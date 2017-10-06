Pension freedoms see DFM adopt monthly distribution for income fund

Man GLG has announced that its UK Income fund is switching to monthly distribution in response to pension freedoms.

The top-ranked £254.5m fund currently pays out dividends biannually, but investors will receive their first monthly payment at the end of this month.

Man GLG managing director for UK retail Richard Phillips says investors have been seeking more regular income from their investments following the introduction of the pension freedoms.

“We have decided to convert the fund to monthly distribution in order to meet mounting client demand,” Phillips says.

Figures published by HM Revenue & Customs in January showed savers had accessed a total of £9.2bn through pension freedoms since reforms were introduced in April 2015.

The Man GLG UK Income fund is for investors seeking both yield as well as capital growth, Phillips says. It has almost quadrupled in size since fund manager Henry Dixon was handed the mandate in early 2014 and quickly launched a major shake up of holdings.

The fund, which is top quartile over every time horizon, has returned 23.7 per cent over the last year compared 9.4 per cent in the UK Equity Income sector.

It uses the same value-focussed investment process of the £792.4m Man GLG Undervalued Assets fund.

The announcement of pension freedom reforms in 2014 led to asset managers launching a raft of multi-asset income products, such as the Newton Multi Asset Income fund in February 2015 and the Architas Diversified Global Income fund a month later.

The Jupiter Enhanced Distribution fund and Rathbones Multi-Asset Strategic Income portfolio, managed by David Coombs, were among the launches later that year after the changes came into effect.