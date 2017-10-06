Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Pension freedoms see DFM adopt monthly distribution for income fund

By

Pension-pot-700.jpgMan GLG has announced that its UK Income fund is switching to monthly distribution in response to pension freedoms.

The top-ranked £254.5m fund currently pays out dividends biannually, but investors will receive their first monthly payment at the end of this month.

Man GLG managing director for UK retail Richard Phillips says investors have been seeking more regular income from their investments following the introduction of the pension freedoms.

“We have decided to convert the fund to monthly distribution in order to meet mounting client demand,” Phillips says.

Figures published by HM Revenue & Customs in January showed savers had accessed a total of £9.2bn through pension freedoms since reforms were introduced in April 2015.

The Man GLG UK Income fund is for investors seeking both yield as well as capital growth, Phillips says. It has almost quadrupled in size since fund manager Henry Dixon was handed the mandate in early 2014 and quickly launched a major shake up of holdings.

The fund, which is top quartile over every time horizon, has returned 23.7 per cent over the last year compared 9.4 per cent in the UK Equity Income sector.

It uses the same value-focussed investment process of the £792.4m Man GLG Undervalued Assets fund.

The announcement of pension freedom reforms in 2014 led to asset managers launching a raft of multi-asset income products, such as the Newton Multi Asset Income fund in February 2015 and the Architas Diversified Global Income fund a month later.

The Jupiter Enhanced Distribution fund and Rathbones Multi-Asset Strategic Income portfolio, managed by David Coombs, were among the launches later that year after the changes came into effect.

Recommended

4

MPs launch inquiry into pension freedoms

Committee shows particular concern over pension scams The Work and Pensions Select Committee wants evidence on whether there are gaps in the advice and guidance market and if customers are changing their behaviour after getting advice as part of its inquiry into the pension freedoms. The committee announced today it is opening an inquiry into […]

Aviva buys majority stake in robo-adviser Wealthify

Aviva is set to acquire a majority stake in robo-investment service Wealthify. While it does not give regulated advice, Wealthify offers Isas and general investment accounts that invest in the five model portfolios it manages. Aviva wants to make these available through its digital hub MyAviva. Subject to regulatory approval, purchasing 18-month-old start-up Wealthify leads […]

View from the CEO

Andrew Carter, CEO of Royal London Asset Management, offers his latest view of the market. View the article here The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Dashboard control in question as Govt discusses next steps

The dashboard prototype was delivered to Government in March Responsibility for the pensions dashboard could soon pass from the Treasury to the Department for Work and Pensions, Money Marketing understands, in a move set to be welcomed by the industry. While the DWP only says it is considering the next steps on the idea and […]

Selectapension set to restart DB transfers next year

Major defined benefit transfer provider Selectapension Bureau Services has said it should be able to resume business for new clients early next year after being caught up in the regulator’s review of the market. SBS suspended its DB pension transfer business in June after the FCA audited of its outsourced advice firm CFPML. SBS can […]

Latest careers

Sales Manager

London - Negotiable salary plus benefits and uncapped bonus structure

Comments

    Leave a comment