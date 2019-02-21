Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pension credit changes ‘a disgrace’ says MP

By

An MP has called the government’s plans to change the pension credit system a “backward step” and a “disgrace”.

In January the government announced it will limit access to pension credits for couples from May this year.

It has decided that pension credits will, from now on, only be available to couples where both partners have reached pension age, rather than the previous system whereby only one partner had to be of retirement age in order to receive credits.

Under the changes couples will receive Universal Credit instead.

The financial impacts are significant with couples on Universal Credit getting £114.81 a week, compared with £255.25 for a couple receiving pension credit.

This amounts to a potential loss of £7,320 a year.

MP Stephen Lloyd, who was formerly the Liberal Democrats’ pension spokesman before resigning the party whip last year, has tabled an early day motion calling on the government to reverse the changes.

He says: “If changes to pension credits are introduced. Many citizens could be as much as over £7,000 a year worse off.

“Much has been done in recent years to address the issue of pension poverty, with the pensions triple lock and the pension freedoms, but these changes are a backward step and, frankly, a disgrace.

“This is why I have tabled an early day motion to urge the government to reconsider.”

Recommended
1

Govt unveils restrictions to pension credit for couples

The Department for Work and Pensions has announced it will limit access to pension credits for couples from May this year. The change was set out in a statement by pensions minister Guy Opperman yesterday. It will restrict pension credits for couples where both are not over state pension age which is currently 65 for […]

Paul-Lewis-grey
2

Paul Lewis: HMRC has made a mess of state pension credits

Thousands have been incorrectly fined, with many also missing out on vital state pension credits In a rare admission of incompetence, HM Revenue & Customs is to waive penalty charges for tens of thousands of parents who received child benefit even though their income was too high. They will still have to pay the back […]

‘Hold pension credit age for women’

Experts suggest the Government could hold back the age at which pension credit is payable as it seeks to help women worst affected by the state pension rise. Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith has refused to budge on the timetable that campaigners say will unfairly affect women in their mid-50s but has agreed […]
8

Kim North: Why do white males still dominate marketing campaigns?

My favourite news story earlier this month came into my inbox from Money Marketing. The headline read: “Treasury pushes for gender diversity interventions after ‘slow’ progress.” Maybe it is because I am a female who has worked in financial services for over 35 years that the news resonated. Economic secretary to the Treasury John Glen […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Mike Bell: There is an alternative to equities

Cutting back on costs can lead to a challenging environment for risk assets TINA, meaning “there is no alternative” to owning risk assets like credit and equities, has defined much of the current bull market. TINA wasn’t an accident, central banks purposefully sought to reduce the return available on safe assets to force investors into […]

Ian McKenna

Ian McKenna: The future of adviser technology

From emotion recognition systems to AI compliance functions, the T3 conference points the way forward Adviser technology that appears in the US is often a sign of things to come here and gives a chance to learn from early adopters. One of the most valuable conferences I visit around the world is Technology Tools for […]

HMRC transaction figures show slow start to year

There were 0.8 per cent more residential property transactions in January 2019 than in December 2018, according to latest figures from HMRC. This equates to 101,170 properties transacted when counted on a seasonally adjusted basis, 1.3 per cent higher than the number recorded in January 2018. Additionally, HMRC reports that the start of this year […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com