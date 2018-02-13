Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pensions Ombudsman and TPAS in dispute resolution overhaul

By

The Pensions Ombudsman is to take over all dispute resolution previously handled by it and The Pensions Advisory Service.

Under the current system, people can ask TPAS to help settle a dispute before a formal complaint is made to their pension scheme.

Or, they can go straight to TPO, which has legal powers to settle complaints if they cannot be resolved between the scheme and the member.

Under the new system, TPAS’s dispute resolution function will move to TPO.

The change is to take effect from 1 April and will see 350 TPAS volunteers, who currently deal with dispute queries, work from TPO’s Canary Wharf offices.

A TPO spokeswoman says average complaint resolution times have already halved from 10 months to just under six months.

Pensions ombudsman Anthony Arter says: “We have been working with TPAS to create one centre for the resolution of pension disputes, helping to ensure a simpler and quicker customer journey.”

He says: “Bringing the TPO and TPAS dispute resolution teams together will end the confusion over who to contact, provide consistency of approach and speed up the resolution of pension disputes.”

TPAS chief executive Michelle Cracknell says: “We have been working with TPO to ensure that customers find the right place to get the help that they need and for both organisations to move customers seamlessly between the services to ensure that the customer gets the right help.”

Pensions minister Guy Opperman adds: “The decision to transfer disputes resolution work to The Pensions Ombudsman will both simplify how these complaints are handled, but should also give savers the confidence that their disputes will be resolved as quickly as possible.”

TPAS will continue to focus on providing pension information and guidance. It will be part of the new single financial guidance body.

Recommended

Pensions Ombudsman investigates 150 British Steel transfer value complaints

The Pensions Ombudsman is investigating more than 150 complaints about transfer values related to the British Steel Pension Scheme saga. The Ombudsman says it will soon be starting a group investigation into member complaints over early retirement factors. An update from the Ombudsman says: “We continue to receive new complaints and a high volume of enquiries […]

Charles Counsell 700 x 450

MAS improves signposting to pension specialists with TPAS webchat deal

The Money Advice Service and The Pensions Advisory Service are attempting to make sure guidance users are directed to the right service through a new webchat platform. TPAS workers need pensions experience to offer guidance through the service, where MAS has historically dealt with wider financial issues including debt advice. Callers to the telephone helplines […]

2

TPAS chief: ‘Legal’ pension scams are on the rise

The Pensions Advisory Service chief executive Michelle Cracknell has said that the guidance service is seeing more “legal scams” designed to defraud pension savers. In a blog on The Pensions Regulator’s website, Cracknell notes the rise of cases where legal pension wrappers are used, but assets are being transferred into unsuitable investments. Cracknell writes: “Pension […]

Allianz Technology Trust

Walter Price, senior portfolio manager, Allianz Global Investors, discusses the aim and objective of the trust, how companies may benefit from cloud computing, why you should choose to invest in a technology fund and the potential implications of the Trump presidency.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Calls for auto-enrolment to rise above 12%

Nearly a third of financial advisers think auto-enrolment contributions should be set at 12 per cent or higher, a Money Marketing poll suggests. Just seven per cent of the more than 100 respondents to the latest survey conducted by Money Marketing believe auto-enrolment contributions should be equal to or lower than the current three per cent. […]

File image of father teaching son business
3

Brett Davidson: Serious about succession? Don’t stay too long

The biggest factor behind a successful succession is knowing when to step aside. If you are serious about creating internal successors within the business you have built up over your career, then there are some important issues to consider. The biggest of these is your specific plan and timeline. If you have been talking about […]

Home-Houses-Different-Mortgage-Rent-700.jpg

L&G Home Finance eyes 2018 expansion past equity release

Legal & General Home Finance is set to diversify beyond offering lifetime mortgages this year, according to managing director Steve Ellis. The L&G arm has only handled lifetime mortgages since the firm entered the market by buying Newlife Home Finance in 2015. Ellis says: “This year we will be broadening out into products that are […]

Comments

    Leave a comment