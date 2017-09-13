Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Pension company rebuked for misleading marketing

By

Justice-Fine-Ban-Court-Gavel-Judge-700x450.jpgThe Advertising Standard Authority has upheld its investigation into Smart Pension for its use of misleading marketing communication.

In a ruling published today, the ASA’s council says Smart Pension had sent letters on 25 January regarding workplace pensions with misleading content suggesting theirs was an official government call-to-action for companies.

The letter urged companies to comply with a workplace pension for employees to avoid “severe penalties”. The communication also carried the “HM Government” and “Business is Great Britain” logos.

The ASA says: “We considered the advertiser’s web address www.AutoEnrolment.co.uk, the logo for Automatic Enrolment and the format of the envelope, which was very similar to that used by the Pensions Regulator, reinforced the impression the envelope was an official communication.”

In response to the investigation, Smart Pension said the envelope was an out-of-date version of their communication which should not have been in circulation at the time the complaint was made.

They also claimed the tone of the letter made it “imminently clear” it was a marketing communication offering a commercial service.

While stating the information in the letters was factually correct, Smart Pension offered to make changes to its advert including wording and layout.

Recommended

2

Warning FCA’s remit could clash with new guidance body

The Government has expressed concerns that adding “financial inclusion” to the remit of the new single public guidance body could confuse its role with the FCA’s. A consultation is currently underway to confirm details of the single body which will replace Pension Wise, The Pensions Advisory Service and The Money Advice Service, schedule to come […]

Global equities: time to de-risk?

While equity valuations have doubled since the financial crisis, Simon Edelsten explains that there are still pockets of value. But not where you might think Macro-economic uncertainty is causing turbulence in equity markets. Artemis Global Select Fund manager Simon Edelsten says his investment themes are taking him in a different direction to some of his peers – away […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

7IM cuts charges on Unconstrained fund after adviser feedback

Seven Investment Management is renaming its Unconstrained fund and lowering the annual management charge in response to adviser feedback. From 6 November the fund will be called the 7IM Real Return fund and the AMC will drop from 1 per cent to 0.75 per cent “to be more competitive with other real return products”. As […]

Compliance tip: How to deal with clients who move abroad

We all have clients we have dealt with for many years; those who trust us and value the advice they receive. But what happens when these clients decide to move abroad and want you to continue advising them on their financial arrangements? This is an area that is not straight forward. There are a number […]

Latest careers

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 13th September 2017 at 12:44 pm

    I think that should be eminently, not imminently clear.

Leave a comment