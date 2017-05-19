Penguin’s Craig Palfrey on taking advice to the masses

When Penguin Wealth director Craig Palfrey was preparing to launch the business, he had the Reservoir Dogs poster in mind. Instead of diamond thieves, the six suited “Mr” characters he envisaged were advisers, each with their own speciality.

But consistency was key: even where one could be called upon if a client needed specialist advice, that person would still be able to undertake broader financial planning work.

Penguin Wealth was set up in 2010 as part of The St James Partnership, a Cardiff IFA firm that Palfrey had joined the previous year. A couple of years later it became a separate entity.

He says: “The goal and objective is simple: if something happened to me, I need to know any team member could go and meet with a client who, up to that point, had only met me.

“The new team member looking after that client would not have to change anything and, within minutes, could understand the client’s goals, know how their investments had performed, what we had put in place for them and why, without having to start again. The client would get exactly the same experience from any member of the team.”

Things often become important to us because of past experiences and Palfrey is no exception. He had dipped his toes in financial services with Legal & General in 1998 but left when the firm could not offer him an immediate permanent job.

He then spent three years as a compliance assistant with Bevan Matthews, where his role was to check files and ensure the client’s story was clear for an outsider to understand.

“No one should underestimate the benefit of being a file-checker. It was extremely useful. It helped me understand how advisers recorded client details, mapped out how they arrived at solutions and how they constructed suitability letters.

“It also allowed me to question whether the advice was right for the client, and whether the product and provider selected was the best fit.”

He eventually trained tied advisers on compliance and research as they made the move to independence, then moved into paraplanning and advice himself in 2001.

Considering his compliance background, it is no surprise consistency and repeatability matter so much to him now. Unfortunately, Palfrey – who spent two years at the ill-fated IFA network Park Row, which was censured by the regulator in 2010 for giving unsuitable advice – found his previous employers wanting in this respect.

“After working with a number of different companies of different types, I became frustrated with how there was no consistency in their approach, both internally in terms of process and externally in terms of client-facing solutions.

“Within these companies, each adviser was their own business, effectively working under someone else’s umbrella. They were left to their own devices which caused problems or, at best, inefficiencies.”

Palfrey’s commitment to good customer outcomes is also driving the future of Penguin Wealth, with plans afoot to develop the Penguin brand across legal and accountancy services.

“We feel we should be a professional services business offering clients everything under one roof where we can ensure consistency of experience and outcomes, rather than rely on third parties to meet our high standards.”

Penguin Wealth plans to apply for an alternative business structure licence in the next 12 months, which will allow it to provide legal services, then build the accountancy side.

Establishing new propositions is not uncharted territory for the firm. In 2013 it launched Get Financial Advice to provide lower-cost advice to the mass market online and via the telephone. Increase Your Pension, a website designed to educate people about getting the most from their pension, quickly followed. Given the greater use of technology in financial services, does Palfrey think robo-advice has a future? “I believe it has a place and will grow into a successful part of the market for a few businesses.

“My long-term plan for Get Financial Advice was for it to develop into a full online financial planning offering [with a human element], so in a way that isn’t what most people call robo-advice. However, delivering a proper advice service online and on a remote basis is very challenging. It’s a huge undertaking. Any change of this type, like battery-powered cars, for example, will take decades to get properly established.”

Palfrey’s involvement in financial services goes beyond the day job. Winning Estate Planning Adviser of The Year at the 2017 Unbiased media awards, Palfrey regularly speaks at industry events and has written a book to help people with their finances.

He was also a founder member of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment’s IFP Forum Committee but has recently recently resigned from it.

“The role wasn’t what I had originally signed up for. They didn’t really need my skills any more as they have a whole team dedicated to coming up with ideas.”

The 2015 merger of the CISI and the Institute of Financial Planning has had vociferous critics but Palfrey is not one of them. “The CISI will do a lot to grow the profession and take financial planning to the next level by growing the certified financial planner certification and, more importantly, getting the message out to the public of the benefits of advice and planning.

“It will take some time but, from what I have seen, they are working hard at it and dedicating a lot of energy and investment into it. It is still early days. I don’t think we will see the real benefits for another 12 to 24 months.”

So what more can be done to educate the public about their finances? “We need a big player, perhaps one of the professional bodies or the regulator, to throw their weight behind financial planning and work out a way to make it mainstream.

“Someone out there will work out a way to articulate it and help people get it instantly. Maybe it will be me.”

Five questions What is the best bit of advice you’ve received in your career? Look after people, care about them and the rest will take care of itself. What keeps you awake at night? Wondering what the regulator will review next. What has had the most significant impact on financial advice in the last year? The residence nil-rate band. What an opportunity to engage with your clients and prospects; to talk about something new that is likely to affect them but which they are unlikely to understand. If I was in charge of the FCA for a day I would…? Work on a solution for PI cover. It’s crazy that advice businesses have to shop around each year and switch providers regularly. We need a central pot or fund with some industry-led standards to protect consumers and advisers. Any advice for new advisers? Go on a marketing course. If you can’t put a bum on the seat opposite you, then what’s the point?