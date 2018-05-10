Paying for the long-term – Alternative models of pay

Sophie Johnson, Corporate Governance Analyst at Royal London Asset Management discusses growing concern regarding the alignment of pay in the UK with long-term, sustainable investment performance.

She explains why our specialists are open-minded about considering alternative models when it comes to pay and shares an insight into our views and expectations on the matter.

Read the article here

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

About us: Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is one of the UK’s leading fund management companies, managing assets on behalf of a wide range of clients. Our experienced team of investment specialists manages around £113.4 billion of assets (as at 31.03.2018), investing across all major asset classes. Our funds are aimed at meeting a broad range of investor needs.