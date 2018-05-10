Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Paying for the long-term – Alternative models of pay

Sophie Johnson, Corporate Governance Analyst at Royal London Asset Management discusses growing concern regarding the alignment of pay in the UK with long-term, sustainable investment performance.

She explains why our specialists are open-minded about considering alternative models when it comes to pay and shares an insight into our views and expectations on the matter.

Read the article here

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

About us: Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is one of the UK’s leading fund management companies, managing assets on behalf of a wide range of clients. Our experienced team of investment specialists manages around £113.4 billion of assets (as at 31.03.2018), investing across all major asset classes. Our funds are aimed at meeting a broad range of investor needs.

Recommended

Sanlam looks to hit 1,000 advisers by 2020

Sanlam UK has revealed ambitious plans to grow to 1,000 advisers over the next two years. Speaking at the Money Marketing Interactive conference yeasterday, Sanlam UK group chief executive Jonathan Polin said the wealth manager is also planning to invest directly into stocks and bonds in an attempt to cut costs. The vertically integrated firm currently […]

Outgoing SJP chief executive David Bellamy
21

Ex-SJP boss Bellamy defends charging model

The widely-held view that St James’s Place is one of the most expensive advice firms has been shot down by its former chief executive, David Bellamy. The charging structure at SJP faced more scrutiny last year after an undercover investigation by Which? that found charge disclosure varied and restricted advice limitations were not properly explained […]

1

The lowdown on new DB transfer value analysis rules

Transfer value comparator and appropriate pension transfer analysis to replace much-maligned TVAS report in October The latest instalment in the long-running debate around defined benefit transfers was revealed by the FCA just before Easter. It was the response to the consultation it ran last summer. However, the landscape has changed since that point, with the […]

File image of a pension savings pot
3

Aegon could axe Retiready as platform placed under review

Aegon is reviewing the future of its direct-to-consumer platform Retiready, as it cements its focus on the advised platform market. Money Marketing understands one option Aegon is considering is getting rid of the Retiready brand altogether. The provider says it is reviewing what to do with Retiready and will confirm its decision later this year. […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Asset managers urged to act over misleading risk ratings on funds

Fund houses have been urged to ease investors’ concerns over anomalies discovered in risk ratings on popular funds. Since the implementation of European regulations such as Priips on 3 January, fund management companies have been updating the key information documents of their funds with new calculations on risk, volatility and performance. However, confusion continues on […]

DB transfer values drop in April

Defined benefit pension transfer values fell during April, according to the Xafinity transfer value index. The index was £235,000 at the end of March and £232,000 at the end of April. The difference between the maximum and minimum readings of the index of April was £6,700, or around 2.9 per cent. Xafinity Punter Southall DB […]

Mark-Carney-700x450.jpg

Bank of England keeps interest rates on hold

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted to keep interest rates on hold at 0.5 per cent. Announcing this decision, the Bank also cut its growth forecast for 2018 from 1.8 to 1.4 per cent. Seven out of nine of the MPC members voted to keep the base rate on hold. There was speculation earlier […]

Comments

    Leave a comment