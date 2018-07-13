Pay for top pensions regulator and ombudsman staff revealed

The annual accounts of the Pensions Regulator and The Pensions Ombudsman have revealed salary levels for top staff.

Outgoing TPR chief executive Lesley Titcomb’s salary was between £220,000 and £225,000 for 2017/18, with a bonus payment of between £15,000 and £20,000 on top of that. Both amounts were unchanged from 2016/17, and the chief executive’s bonus is capped at £17,500.

The next highest paid director was frontline regulation executive Nicola Parish, who received a base salary of £140,000 to £145,000, up from £95,000 to £100,000 the previous year. With pension benefits of £56,000 and a £10,000 to £15,000 bonus, Parish’s total remuneration packet was between £210,000 to £215,000.

Automatic enrolment director Charles Counsell, who took over as chief executive of the Money Advice Service last June, received £155,000-£166,000 in total in the year before he left.

TPR’s total wage bill for the year was £44.3m, up from £37.5m. It has taken on an extra 82 staff over the period.

After spending £3.7m less than budgeted in 2016/17, TPR called on its reserves for a £100,000 overspend this year.

Meanwhile, Pensions Ombudsman Anthony Arter received a salary of between £130,00-135,000, the same as in 2016/17. He did not receive a bonus or additional pension benefits in either year.

Business director Jane Carey also received total remuneration of £130,000 to £135,000, with £67,000 in pension benefits and a bonus of up to £5,000.