Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pay for top pensions regulator and ombudsman staff revealed

By

Pay-Thinkstock-2014The annual accounts of the Pensions Regulator and The Pensions Ombudsman have revealed salary levels for top staff.

Outgoing TPR chief executive Lesley Titcomb’s salary was between £220,000 and £225,000 for 2017/18, with a bonus payment of between £15,000 and £20,000 on top of that. Both amounts were unchanged from 2016/17, and the chief executive’s bonus is capped at £17,500.

The next highest paid director was frontline regulation executive Nicola Parish, who received a base salary of £140,000 to £145,000, up from £95,000 to £100,000 the previous year. With pension benefits of £56,000 and a £10,000 to £15,000 bonus, Parish’s total remuneration packet was between £210,000 to £215,000.

Automatic enrolment director Charles Counsell, who took over as chief executive of the Money Advice Service last June, received £155,000-£166,000 in total in the year before he left.

TPR’s total wage bill for the year was £44.3m, up from £37.5m. It has taken on an extra 82 staff over the period.

After spending £3.7m less than budgeted in 2016/17, TPR called on its reserves for a £100,000 overspend this year.

Meanwhile, Pensions Ombudsman Anthony Arter received a salary of between £130,00-135,000, the same as in 2016/17. He did not receive a bonus or additional pension benefits in either year.

Business director Jane Carey also received total remuneration of £130,000 to £135,000, with £67,000 in pension benefits and a bonus of up to £5,000.

Recommended
6

FCA pays out over register entry that was inaccurate for four years

The regulator has agreed to review its processes for updating the financial services register and will compensate an investor who was scammed after relying on incorrect information. A final report from the Complaints Commissioner says a complainant used the register to check the authorisation and defaults history of a credit union before buying bonds. The complainant […]
12

FCA opposes ban of unregulated investments in Sipps

A ban on unregulated investments in self-invested personal pensions would lack proportion, the FCA has told MPs. In May, work and pensions select committee chairman and MP Frank Field wrote to FCA supervision director Megan Butler about the role of Sipps in relation to defined benefit transfers. Field asked the FCA if it is considering a ban of unregulated […]

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Business-People-Leaving-Walking-Falling-Decline-Corporate-700x450.jpg

Nucleus poaches Standard Life customer services head

Nucleus has brought in Standard Life’s Valerie Rogerson as its client relations head. Rogerson was customer service strategy and proposition head at Standard Life. Her appointment follows confirmation Nucleus is to list on the Alternative Investment Market in a deal that could value it at around £150m. Dealings in the shares are expected to start on […]

European note

Europe: are we coming to the end of this equity market correction?

Rob Burnett, Head of European Equities, Neptune The factors behind the recent stock market correction can be characterised into three broad areas: the unwinding of the low volatility phase in markets, a peak in some leading economic indicators (PMIs), and tariff related developments. Where do we stand on these three factors? Read more. Investment Risks […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Parliament-UK-London-Bus-Transport-700x450.jpg
1

Lib Dems back cooling off period for pension withdrawals

The Liberal Democrats are calling for the government to introduce a cooling off period for people who take more than the minimum lump sum from their pension pot without taking financial advice. Currently, withdrawals over the 25 per cent minimum are taxed at an  emergency tax rate, which can lead to pensioners paying too much […]

Flurry of FCA activity to impact mortgage advisers

Regulator unveils proposed directory of senior financial services professionals, publishes fees for 2018/19 and approves new tech-based mortgage firms. The Financial Conduct Authority published a raft of reports, consultations and policy initiatives over the past month and many will have a direct impact on the mortgage sector. Recently, the FCA has put forward plans to […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com