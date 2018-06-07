Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Paul Lewis: ‘I would never recommend a restricted adviser’

By
Paul Lewis speaking at today’s summit

Host of Radio 4’s Moneybox and Money Marketing columnist Paul Lewis has doubled down on his advice to consumers to never use a restricted financial planner.

Presenting at the Money Marketing Retirement Summit today, Lewis maintains restricted advisers are still often linked with a sales culture, and that the status was often unclear over service provided.

Lewis adds that restricted advisers may still recommend unsuitable esoteric investments.

Lewis says: “I would never, ever, ever recommend, interview, have on my programme, a restricted financial adviser, under almost all circumstances. The problem with restricted advice is there are two sorts: the ones who are restricted because they work for a company or they only recommend half a dozen companies, and the ones who are restricted because they only do one thing very, very well.

He says: “That distinction between the two halves of restricted advice, created by the FCA, is what causes the real problem. But because you can’t make that distinction easily, you have to say never, ever, ever go to a restricted adviser because they can’t advise you. Many of them are just there to sell you something.”

However, Lewis also acknowledges inappropriate recommendations have been made by some independent advisers, particularly around defined benefit transfers.

He says: “Those people blatently making money out of misselling defined benefit schemes to Port Talbot steelworkers and to others as well, were generally IFAs. Some were qualified financial planners. So how do I, who have always said to people, to protect yourself, make sure they are independent, find the best qualified, find the people who have put the effort in to being a financial planner, how do you advise people to find a good financial planner, when even at the peak of financial planning, some of them just can’t be trusted?”

What does ‘restricted’ advice really mean nowadays?

Based on the FCA’s findings, Lewis estimates £18bn could have been transferred into potentially unsuitable schemes. Lewis believes contingent charging should be banned.

He says: “The cancer of commission, the conflict of interest, that was behind [pensions miselling in the 1980s]. If you do one thing I get paid. If you do another thing I don’t get paid. So how can advice be trusted when it works like that?

Lewis adds: “So we come to the modern day and contingent charging….An army of introducers have sprung up like the skeletons in Jason and the Argonauts, sown by the dragon’s teeth of pension freedoms and rock bottom interest rates.

“They appear, unregulated, ruthless mercenaries whose only goal is to make a kill and take the money. Just as commission was the cancer at the heart of the financial services industry until the FCA stopped it…contingent fees create that fatal conflict of interest between client and adviser.”

Lewis praises the pro-bono work of advisers who helped British Steel Pension Scheme members who were targeted by unscrupulous introducers and IFAs.

He argues just as there were fears that the end of commission and transparency would cause people to walk away from advice, but clients have in fact remained, cutting contingent charging would not have a significant impact on the numbers seeking advice.

He adds he remains justified in using the word “advice” around financial information for consumers despite not holding financial planning qualifications, arguing that there remains a distinction between regulated advice and more generic advice on financial matters, but this should still be labelled advice.

Recommended

Business-People-Walking-Motion-Leaving-700x450.jpg

Sanlam UK chair steps down

Sanlam Private Investments UK chair Daniël Kriel is stepping down after nearly six years in the role. He will be replaced by Sanlam UK chief executive Jonathan Polin. Polin became chief executive of the Sanlam UK group in January 2016. Kriel is also stepping down as Sanlam Private Wealth chief executive after 13 years. Sanlam […]

investment bid

Goldman Sachs latest bidder for £109bn Lloyds investment contract

Goldman Sachs has thrown its hat into the ring for the £109bn investment contract put up for tender by Lloyds Banking Group. According to Sky News, Goldman Sachs Asset management joins BlackRock, JPMorgan Asset Management and Schroders in the second round of bidding for the Lloyds Banking Group tender. A decision will be made in […]

Jason Butler: The real reasons people take professional advice

Since I ceased operation as a practising financial planner almost three years ago, I have spent a lot of time researching the type of help and advice people need with their finances. While online tools can help, there are many situations when a person needs an individual and tailored approach from a human adviser. But […]

Three stocks due a Brexit boost

By Mark Martin & Holly Cassell, Neptune Mark Martin and Holly Cassell highlight three high-conviction holdings in the Neptune UK Mid Cap Fund that they believe are well positioned to benefit from Brexit. Read more Important information Investment risks Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Smaller advice firms taking the hit on PI costs

The average professional indemnity insurance premium across all advice firms was £17,540 in 2017, according to FCA data. The FCA’s latest data bulletin breaks down PI premiums for firms according to different revenue brackets. The data shows that, when looking at average premiums paid as a proportion of regulated revenue, small firms generally paid a higher […]

Business-Document-Technology-Growth-700x450.jpg
3

Regulators preparing template for DB transfer details needed by advisers

The Pensions Regulator says a template designed to help scheme administrators give advisers standardised information about members who want to transfer out of defined benefit schemes will be launched this autumn. Speaking at Money Marketing’s Retirement Summit today, TPR head of policy Fiona Frobisher shed light on how the template fits into the joint strategy being […]
2

Clive Waller: If the computer can do it, it will do it

There are still some in financial planning that deny the advance of technology. Or, more to the point, that radical change will occur. Thankfully, they are a minority. It is easy to forget how far we have progressed. At the start of the millennium, the typical adviser’s workload centred on valuations for portfolios. Our first […]

Comments

There are 19 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Andrew Calder 7th June 2018 at 1:33 pm

    What an absolute stupid comment Paul … And Yes Paul … you have been a Financial Journalist long enough … and weren’t you one of the “suitable qualified Journalist” to write in your column back in the 80’s suggesting your readers to change to endowment mortgages and then back track ?

  2. Lord Snooty 7th June 2018 at 1:38 pm

    I agree.. I would never use a GP if he is incapable of performing cardio-thoracic surgery, liver transplants, diagnose a common cold, perform a lobotomy, amputate a limb or remove a splinter from my finger. He must be capable and totally competent to perform any and all medical procedures required of him without referral to a specialist colleague. And of course he must be dirt cheap.

  3. Andrew Macintyre 7th June 2018 at 1:54 pm

    What a load of absolute tosh. Restricted/Independent debate on its own is nonsensical. You can get good or bad advice from either. It’s a made-up debate used for marketing advantage from one over another.

  4. Duncan Jones 7th June 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Now what has SJP got to say about that?!!

  5. Julian Stevens 7th June 2018 at 2:15 pm

    You’re not supposed to recommend ANYTHING Paul, or anyone.

    • Duncan Gafney 7th June 2018 at 3:01 pm

      Indeed, Paul is not qualified or licensed as an adviser. This article also proves that he doesn’t even know what “restricted advice is” and should therefore never comment upon it.

  6. Alan Lakey 7th June 2018 at 2:28 pm

    A foolish article which does him no credit. Probably qualifies him for an FCA directorship

  7. David Brookes 7th June 2018 at 2:32 pm

    Surely if pro bono-work is for clients that you are not charging then, to cover for that time you are cross-subsidising from other clients who are paying. Unless of course the advisers doing the pro-bono are retired and do not work for a living.

  8. Nicholas Pleasure 7th June 2018 at 2:47 pm

    As an IFA I recognise that almost all of my work could be done by a ‘restricted’ adviser. In the old days if you were a tied agent to Norwich Union it meant that you couldn’t recommend M&G funds, or Invesco, or anyone else.

    Today, most restricted advisers have access to pretty much exactly the same funds and products that I do. Sure, I can find some interesting things that they won’t be able to use but they will be of no interest to 95% of my clients.

    My problem with restricted advisers probably also relates to advisers working for large IFA groups too. That is, the pressure to perform, to make a sale, to increase your fee income. That’s where the potential problem arises.

    Those of us lucky enough to work in small business’s can usually take a longer view.

  9. Duncan Gafney 7th June 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Paul,

    Well done for demonstrating that you do not understand what “restricted advice” is and therefore should never ever comment upon it.

  10. Richard Harris 7th June 2018 at 2:59 pm

    Paul Lewis who advised everyone to put their hard earned cash into Icelandic banks just before they crashed. I’m a restricted adviser who has turned away enquiries abut DB transfers because they’re unsuitable only to find a local IFA who is Chartered has moved them. Paul is grossly naïve about the industry because he’s “never, ever, ever” worked in it, just written about it

  11. Duncan Gafney 7th June 2018 at 3:05 pm

    I must admit the other thing I find funny about Paul is how he expects to be paid very large amounts of money for his unqualified, uninformed “advice”.

    Yet he appears to have a significant issue with highly qualified, highly skilled professionals, who are licensed and regulated to provide advice from being paid at all for their labours.

    I can only assume that Paul is a hypocrit.

  12. Harry Katz 7th June 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Bless you Paul. It is so much nicer to be able to complement you on your innate good sense.

    There are some silly remarks in defence of what is always a less good option. That is not to say that all IFAs are perfect, but given equal ability then independence must always be the preferred option.

  13. Lord Snooty 7th June 2018 at 4:14 pm

    The trouble is Paul Lewis is completely prejudiced against financial advisers per se: You only have to read any article he has ever written about us. I would suggest it is very deeply rooted in his psyche rather than for any other truly financial reason in his self-appointed role as champion of the people. So his arguments are bias and flawed before he even completes the first sentence of his diatribes. He probably came from a background where advisers were treated with contempt and suspicion of their true motives and labelled in the same box as double glazing salesman, time share touts and door to door salesmen. The truth was back in the 70’s and early 80’s many advisers of that era did originate from a purely sales orientated background and for him s**t sticks and from his point of view our DNA can be traced back to that era and for that he will never forgive us. To him it is a fundamental flaw in ALL our backgrounds.
    Of course he is a total and complete hypocrite as he has no authority official or otherwise to speak on behalf or for the benefit of the public and it’s about time someone raised that issue and took it to book with the regulator as his statements are tantamount to giving advice without any official status other than his distorted views based on a fundamental dislike and mistrust of all advisers..

  14. David Howard 7th June 2018 at 4:19 pm

    If an Adviser has no morals or gives the wrong advice its irrelevant whether he/she is Restricted or Independent.

    It’s no good getting recommended the lowest cost or best performing product IF it is totally the wrong thing for you and you didn’t even need it at all.

  15. M W 7th June 2018 at 4:30 pm

    Let me just get this right, you cant be any good if you are ‘restricted’ because you are only out for the sale and because Paul cant be bothered to understand (or more importantly explain carefully) the difference between restricted, tied and independent you should only ever, ever, ever use an independent? But you can you can offer ‘non regulated’ advice without giving a long and complicated explanation of the difference between ‘advice’ and ‘non regulated advice’?

    There are lots of analogies (the GP being about the best), but would anyone seriously take a Ferrari to a Ford garage to be serviced because it’s cheaper? You may take your Ford to a Ferrari garage because it’s more expensive and therefore MUST be better, but not vice versa.

    On the contingent charging front, from what I am reading is that Paul thinks it is better to go to an independent adviser, pay a fee to be told to do nothing than it is to go to a restricted adviser on a contingent fee basis, be told to do nothing but not pay a fee? The independent has sold something, their time, but that is what the restricted advisers do according to Paul.

    Can someone please give me some advice on this!!!

    • Mrs Right 7th June 2018 at 4:51 pm

      Fact is Paul is idiot. The Independent bit refers to product selection not the advice. Its part three of the process, he understands nothing about part 1 and two , which if done properly doesnt always lead to part three.

      To be fair to Paul though, M M just use him as click bait.

  16. Mrs Right 7th June 2018 at 4:42 pm

    So Paul , picture yourself in late 2017 and an avid Moneybox listener who works at British Steel asks you who should I use for good advice around my Tata Pension and if I should transfer out- i’ve been speaking to 1825, SJP and an independent adviser called Active Wealth…….? I assume it would the latter every time?

  17. Mrs Right 7th June 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Justin – did you know there is a difference between an adviser and a planner?? I take it Paul does?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com