Paul Lewis: ‘I would never recommend a restricted adviser’

Host of Radio 4’s Moneybox and Money Marketing columnist Paul Lewis has doubled down on his advice to consumers to never use a restricted financial planner.
Presenting at the Money Marketing Retirement Summit today, Lewis maintains restricted advisers are still often linked with a sales culture, and that the status was often unclear over service provided.
Lewis adds that restricted advisers may still recommend unsuitable esoteric investments.
Lewis says: “I would never, ever, ever recommend, interview, have on my programme, a restricted financial adviser, under almost all circumstances. The problem with restricted advice is there are two sorts: the ones who are restricted because they work for a company or they only recommend half a dozen companies, and the ones who are restricted because they only do one thing very, very well.
He says: “That distinction between the two halves of restricted advice, created by the FCA, is what causes the real problem. But because you can’t make that distinction easily, you have to say never, ever, ever go to a restricted adviser because they can’t advise you. Many of them are just there to sell you something.”
However, Lewis also acknowledges inappropriate recommendations have been made by some independent advisers, particularly around defined benefit transfers.
He says: “Those people blatently making money out of misselling defined benefit schemes to Port Talbot steelworkers and to others as well, were generally IFAs. Some were qualified financial planners. So how do I, who have always said to people, to protect yourself, make sure they are independent, find the best qualified, find the people who have put the effort in to being a financial planner, how do you advise people to find a good financial planner, when even at the peak of financial planning, some of them just can’t be trusted?”
Based on the FCA’s findings, Lewis estimates £18bn could have been transferred into potentially unsuitable schemes. Lewis believes contingent charging should be banned.
He says: “The cancer of commission, the conflict of interest, that was behind [pensions miselling in the 1980s]. If you do one thing I get paid. If you do another thing I don’t get paid. So how can advice be trusted when it works like that?
Lewis adds: “So we come to the modern day and contingent charging….An army of introducers have sprung up like the skeletons in Jason and the Argonauts, sown by the dragon’s teeth of pension freedoms and rock bottom interest rates.
“They appear, unregulated, ruthless mercenaries whose only goal is to make a kill and take the money. Just as commission was the cancer at the heart of the financial services industry until the FCA stopped it…contingent fees create that fatal conflict of interest between client and adviser.”
Lewis praises the pro-bono work of advisers who helped British Steel Pension Scheme members who were targeted by unscrupulous introducers and IFAs.
He argues just as there were fears that the end of commission and transparency would cause people to walk away from advice, but clients have in fact remained, cutting contingent charging would not have a significant impact on the numbers seeking advice.
He adds he remains justified in using the word “advice” around financial information for consumers despite not holding financial planning qualifications, arguing that there remains a distinction between regulated advice and more generic advice on financial matters, but this should still be labelled advice.
What an absolute stupid comment Paul … And Yes Paul … you have been a Financial Journalist long enough … and weren’t you one of the “suitable qualified Journalist” to write in your column back in the 80’s suggesting your readers to change to endowment mortgages and then back track ?
I agree.. I would never use a GP if he is incapable of performing cardio-thoracic surgery, liver transplants, diagnose a common cold, perform a lobotomy, amputate a limb or remove a splinter from my finger. He must be capable and totally competent to perform any and all medical procedures required of him without referral to a specialist colleague. And of course he must be dirt cheap.
What a load of absolute tosh. Restricted/Independent debate on its own is nonsensical. You can get good or bad advice from either. It’s a made-up debate used for marketing advantage from one over another.
Now what has SJP got to say about that?!!
You’re not supposed to recommend ANYTHING Paul, or anyone.
Indeed, Paul is not qualified or licensed as an adviser. This article also proves that he doesn’t even know what “restricted advice is” and should therefore never comment upon it.
A foolish article which does him no credit. Probably qualifies him for an FCA directorship
Surely if pro bono-work is for clients that you are not charging then, to cover for that time you are cross-subsidising from other clients who are paying. Unless of course the advisers doing the pro-bono are retired and do not work for a living.
As an IFA I recognise that almost all of my work could be done by a ‘restricted’ adviser. In the old days if you were a tied agent to Norwich Union it meant that you couldn’t recommend M&G funds, or Invesco, or anyone else.
Today, most restricted advisers have access to pretty much exactly the same funds and products that I do. Sure, I can find some interesting things that they won’t be able to use but they will be of no interest to 95% of my clients.
My problem with restricted advisers probably also relates to advisers working for large IFA groups too. That is, the pressure to perform, to make a sale, to increase your fee income. That’s where the potential problem arises.
Those of us lucky enough to work in small business’s can usually take a longer view.
Paul,
Well done for demonstrating that you do not understand what “restricted advice” is and therefore should never ever comment upon it.
Paul Lewis who advised everyone to put their hard earned cash into Icelandic banks just before they crashed. I’m a restricted adviser who has turned away enquiries abut DB transfers because they’re unsuitable only to find a local IFA who is Chartered has moved them. Paul is grossly naïve about the industry because he’s “never, ever, ever” worked in it, just written about it
I must admit the other thing I find funny about Paul is how he expects to be paid very large amounts of money for his unqualified, uninformed “advice”.
Yet he appears to have a significant issue with highly qualified, highly skilled professionals, who are licensed and regulated to provide advice from being paid at all for their labours.
I can only assume that Paul is a hypocrit.
Bless you Paul. It is so much nicer to be able to complement you on your innate good sense.
There are some silly remarks in defence of what is always a less good option. That is not to say that all IFAs are perfect, but given equal ability then independence must always be the preferred option.
The trouble is Paul Lewis is completely prejudiced against financial advisers per se: You only have to read any article he has ever written about us. I would suggest it is very deeply rooted in his psyche rather than for any other truly financial reason in his self-appointed role as champion of the people. So his arguments are bias and flawed before he even completes the first sentence of his diatribes. He probably came from a background where advisers were treated with contempt and suspicion of their true motives and labelled in the same box as double glazing salesman, time share touts and door to door salesmen. The truth was back in the 70’s and early 80’s many advisers of that era did originate from a purely sales orientated background and for him s**t sticks and from his point of view our DNA can be traced back to that era and for that he will never forgive us. To him it is a fundamental flaw in ALL our backgrounds.
Of course he is a total and complete hypocrite as he has no authority official or otherwise to speak on behalf or for the benefit of the public and it’s about time someone raised that issue and took it to book with the regulator as his statements are tantamount to giving advice without any official status other than his distorted views based on a fundamental dislike and mistrust of all advisers..
If an Adviser has no morals or gives the wrong advice its irrelevant whether he/she is Restricted or Independent.
It’s no good getting recommended the lowest cost or best performing product IF it is totally the wrong thing for you and you didn’t even need it at all.
Let me just get this right, you cant be any good if you are ‘restricted’ because you are only out for the sale and because Paul cant be bothered to understand (or more importantly explain carefully) the difference between restricted, tied and independent you should only ever, ever, ever use an independent? But you can you can offer ‘non regulated’ advice without giving a long and complicated explanation of the difference between ‘advice’ and ‘non regulated advice’?
There are lots of analogies (the GP being about the best), but would anyone seriously take a Ferrari to a Ford garage to be serviced because it’s cheaper? You may take your Ford to a Ferrari garage because it’s more expensive and therefore MUST be better, but not vice versa.
On the contingent charging front, from what I am reading is that Paul thinks it is better to go to an independent adviser, pay a fee to be told to do nothing than it is to go to a restricted adviser on a contingent fee basis, be told to do nothing but not pay a fee? The independent has sold something, their time, but that is what the restricted advisers do according to Paul.
Can someone please give me some advice on this!!!
Fact is Paul is idiot. The Independent bit refers to product selection not the advice. Its part three of the process, he understands nothing about part 1 and two , which if done properly doesnt always lead to part three.
To be fair to Paul though, M M just use him as click bait.
So Paul , picture yourself in late 2017 and an avid Moneybox listener who works at British Steel asks you who should I use for good advice around my Tata Pension and if I should transfer out- i’ve been speaking to 1825, SJP and an independent adviser called Active Wealth…….? I assume it would the latter every time?
Justin – did you know there is a difference between an adviser and a planner?? I take it Paul does?