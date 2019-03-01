Paul Lewis: Why HMRC’s latest clampdown goes way too far

The new loan charge tax that could be demanded from 50,000 people sets a worrying precedent
No one is more vitriolic about tax “evoiders” than me. Just the other day, I argued with a friend who was getting a four-figure sum out of the bank to pay his builder in cash because “it would be cheaper”.
So how can I – a scourge of contractors who pretend to be companies so they can pay themselves in lightly taxed dividends – be sympathetic to another group – the 50,000 now in HM Revenue & Customs’ sights who paid little or no tax by being remunerated with an interest-free loan outside the income tax scope?
Tony Wickenden: Are clients subject to loan charge tax in April?
People often say I fail to distinguish between tax evasion, which is illegal – for example, hiding money offshore – and tax avoidance – the use of tax laws in a creative way to pay less tax – which is, they say, legal. But that binary choice is not realistic.
I explained the word evoidance in my Money Marketing column last April as “the grey hinterland where something thought to be legal avoidance turns out to have been outside the law all along”.
Unlike more complex tax evoidance wheezes, the loan schemes I want to talk about used the simple fact that, if I lend you money which you repay, that loan is not counted as income and so is not taxable.
Instead of paying people for the work they did, the employer or engager paid a third-party company – usually offshore – which lent that money to its clients interest-free. Those payments were considered to be non-taxable. Loans were due to be repaid in, say, 10 years but the idea was that would never be enforced.
Instead of losing 32 per cent or 42 per cent of their pay to tax and National Insurance, contractors paid a much smaller amount – 5 per cent or 10 per cent – by way of a fee to the scheme operators. Some of those who joined such a scheme tell me the charges were higher – almost as much as the tax that would have been due.
Stunning in its simplicity, the scheme was sold to people as passed by tax QCs and accountants. Indeed, even HMRC seemed to accept them for a while – at least I am told that, for many years, it did not raise any queries when people put the details on their self-assessment tax forms and in the declaration of tax avoidance schemes.
Paul Lewis: ‘Evoiding’ the issue – when legal tax avoidance is anything but
However, the taxman did raise major questions when the football club Rangers started disguising the pay of its players by putting their money – or a big chunk of it – into a trust which then lent them that cash interest-free.
The case went through the courts with one judgment agreeing with HMRC and another supporting Rangers. Finally, in July 2017, the Supreme Court ruled the scheme was artificial and the employer – Rangers Football Club – was liable for the tax that had been evoided. RFC is now in administration.
The case gave little clarity to thousands of smaller cases and HMRC would face a long and expensive battle to take numerous schemes through tribunals and the courts where winning was not guaranteed.
So even before the judgment, the government decided to cut through the Gordian knot by passing a law which allowed HMRC to recover the equivalent of the tax evoided. This is the notorious loan charge scheme in the Finance (No. 2) Act 2017.
The people affected will, in theory, have to pay all they owe on 5 April. Jolly good, some say. They thought they would avoid the tax paid by other colleagues who were employed in the normal way. Now they have to pay. However, there are very worrying aspects of this law.
First, it recovers tax HMRC says was due back to 1999. Normally, unpaid tax can be recovered for four years or six in some cases. The 20-year recovery is normally confined to deliberate and criminal acts of evasion.
Paul Lewis: The NI sting depriving 1950s women of their state pensions
Second, the law is retrospective. Treasury minister Mel Stride denies that is the case, saying on Money Box that “these schemes have always been ineffective. They have never worked. They have always been tax avoidance”.
But I cannot see how a law passed in 2017 allowing HMRC to recover money back to 1999 is anything but retrospective. If HMRC can get away with that, it can do it again in other areas, forcing people to revisit tax they thought was settled back to the last century.If these deals never worked, why does HMRC not just pursue people through the normal means? Why pass a special law?
Third, many of those affected have told me they had no choice. The employers and engagers loved these schemes which saved them employers’ NI contributions and the cost of workers’ rights so they forced them on their hapless workers.
Finally, although HMRC claimed in November that the average charge of those who have settled is £23,000, the reported size of the sums demanded from others who cannot afford to settle is so big they could bankrupt them, forcing them to sell their homes and live in poverty for the rest of their lives.
I hate tax evoidance. But this goes too far.
Paul Lewis is a freelance journalist and presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Money Box. You can follow him on Twitter @paullewismoney
Surely HMRC could have avoided all of this work by just charging the tax due at the end of the 10 year term of the loan and then every thereafter. Just enforce the existing rule instead of reinventing the wheel!
“Loans were due to be repaid in, say, 10 years but the idea was that would never be enforced”
….and HMRC will probably take no notice of a journalist who can’t spell…!
An interesting comment regarding your friend who is engaging in tax evasion. Presumably you have informed HMRC about him and the building firm engaged in tax evasion which “you hate” Or is it ok for friends of yours to escape the justice you expect of others? If you fail to reveal this to HMRC are you duplicitous in the tax evasion?
Surely it is not for Mr Lewis to supply the deficiencies of the official force?
I’m sure he’d be more inclined to once financial advisers start meeting their own legal obligations report money laundering…
There is surely a case here for saying to these tax fraudsters :-
“at the time you did this, surely you must have used you common sense! What on earth made you believe for even one stupid second that you might get away with receiving what was patently obviously an income, and call it a non taxable non repayable interest free loan?”
Having said that – incredibly stupid as they obviously were, I think you will find that HMR&C will not be bankrupting any of them … but what they will do is to take the tax from them year by year, over an extended period of years until these fraudsters have redeemed their debt – and quite right too – they are lucky that they are not facing a term in jail.
Please also bear in mind that if these people were allowed to not repay the tax which they so obviously were liable for … who do you think will be actually paying for them … US OF COURSE.
Allowing them not to pay is no more credible than a false claim on an insurance policy, or indeed claiming on an insurance policy that did not exist (many if not he majority of the current PPI claims, and most if not all of the endowment claims?) … it is fraud, and it is a criminal offence.
That’s what I thought ~ bankrupting these people would dramatically reduce the amount of tax HMRC would be able to collect, so they’ll seek instead to recover it by instalments.
That said, it seems that until recently HMRC more or less turned a blind eye to such schemes, so it is perhaps a bit harsh, at this stage in the game, to be raining down hot bricks upon those who’ve used them. Fairer, I think, to have said that the days of a blind eye being turned are over, so wind up any existing such schemes in the coming 12 months and think very carefully before embarking on any new ones.
Will this still be in our consciousness next month? Thanks for letting us know what the problem is, but as ever, how about a suggestion or solution – even a call to arms! that we can add some backing too that may just do something about it – surely an online petition at least?
HMRC play the same “ring-a-ring O roses” as many other bureaucratic faceless non entities..
I suits them to dance around like little girls in summer dresses, their gold ringlets tied back in a neat pony tails …
Their only duty of care is to stop their knickers falling down around their ankles !
If assurances were given that this scheme was legitimate then surely those who promoted this should be paying back something? OR, maybe they can be sued?
I agree that tax evasion should be addressed but today there seems to be no difference between evasion which has always been illegal and avoidance which is using the rules to your advantage.
If HMRC can now say that both are illegal and they can go back 20 years, what other aspects should we be worried about? Pension Tax Relief for SIPPs?
It is the degree of retrospection achieved by passing a special act that is the worry here.