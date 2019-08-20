Paul Lewis: DB transfer contingent charging must end

The regulator has said conflict of interest caused by contingent charging for DB transfers makes it an unsuitable fee model in most cases
The FCA will let customers lose up to £2bn on mis-advised transfers out of final salary pension schemes before it stops the conflict of interest known as contingent charging. I have railed against contingent charging and the advisers who use it for pension transfers before in these pages and in many other places. Financial advisers who commented – a polite word for some of their retorts – seemed split roughly 50:50 about whether it was so bad it should be banned or whether the conflict of interest – which most of them at least recognised – could be managed.
The truth is advisers who use contingent charging recommend far more people to transfer than those paid a fixed fee regardless of whether they recommended a transfer or not. Figures of 70 per cent to 80 per cent transfers for contingent charging chums and 5 per cent to 10 per cent for fixed-fee folk seemed about typical.
The FCA says in its final report that it was concerned 69 per cent of advisers were recommending transfers when its own work showed that it was suitable for only a minority. And it produced that astonishing figure – unsuitable advice on pension transfers costs consumers £1.6bn to £2bn a year. That is £1m per working hour. By the time you have read this piece some financial advisers will have cost their customers £100,000 through bad advice.
Such findings do not help well qualified, independent financial advisers who charge fixed-fees and who are innocent of all charges. But think about it. Collectively, £2bn a year of detriment. Caused by the very people customers trust to give them impartial advice. All due to the genius who brought commission in by the back door and called it contingent charging.
FCA findings on fees
The FCA found that fee-based advisers charged £2,500 to £3,500 for a report on transferring out whereas those paid on a contingent basis charged those who transferred three times as much. Typical charges were 2 per cent to 3 per cent of the amount transferred which on average was £350,000. So a charge of £7,000 to £10,500. The FCA says “contingent charging creates an obvious conflict and an obvious incentive to give unsuitable advice”. No wonder it found 61 per cent of advisers were secretive about the true cost of their services. Good advisers should be glad this detriment is ending.
The FCA will still allow contingent charging for the very sick and those in massive debt. Or, as it puts it, people who are ill enough to have a severely reduced life expectancy or who face losing their home.
The FCA has also realised banning contingent charges is not enough. There is a further conflict of interest to deal with. After a financial adviser advises people to take the value out of their good company scheme he or she will very often advise those customers to entrust their firm with managing the windfall and tax them a percentage of their new wealth for the rest of their lives.
Restricted business
I put this to one restricted adviser whose main business is pension transfers. He told me he recommends around 70 per cent of customers to transfer out of their final salary scheme when they come to him for advice. He charges a contingent fee of 1 per cent, with a cap of £20,000 for those with pensions worth more than £2m. Then he advises them to let him manage their money in the funds he recommends – he is a restricted adviser remember.
“Most of your customers then let you manage the money and you charge them 1.7 per cent a year. It’s win–win for you isn’t it? You get paid for the transfer and then you get more money when they do.”
“It absolutely is Paul.”
He went on to say
“The whole industry is conflicted…It’s absolutely a conflict of interest and what the regulator tells us to do is manage that conflict of interest well.”
He says he does that by paying his staff a salary, the same whether a customer transfers or not. He also has a guide to transfers which he says has been downloaded about 70,000 times in four years over which time he has transferred 1,600 people. So it acts as a triage system, filtering out most who should not transfer. That is why 70 per cent of those who get through that process then transfer.
The FCA found the average annual charge is around 0.66 per cent though over a third charged over 1.5 per cent a year. It says charges could take half the current income value of the transferred amount. Despite this detriment the FCA does not propose banning financial advisers from advising customers to invest their transferred pension into funds it recommends or controls. Instead it will make advisers compare their recommendations with putting it into a workplace pension but leaves numerous get-out clauses for advisers to avoid doing that.
Slow pace of change
Despite the clear dangers of the present system the FCA will take its time. This latest consultation paper – which follows other rule changes last October and a massive evidence collection exercise – is open until 30 October. Final rules will be published in the first quarter of 2020 and then firms will have up to another three months to finally ban contingent charges. That could be almost a year from now. Costing customers up to £2 billion.
It is a sobering fact that six years after commission was banned for pension and investment advice nearly a fifth of advisers’ income – a total of £755.5m in 2018 still comes from the slowly dying trail commission.
Next stop – commission on insurance and mortgage advice where 84 per cent and 79 per cent respectively of advisers’ income comes from commission. Impartial advice anyone?
Paul Lewis is a financial journalist and host of Radio 4’s Money Box. Follow him on Twitter @paullewismoney
Why is this clown given column inches?
SJP only charge 1.7% ?? Bargain
I charge a fixed fee and almost 100% are advised to transfer, they just happen to be mainly investment professionals or sophisticated investors with wealth independent of the pension assets, totally contrary to the FCA assumptions that only a minority should transfer.
Agreed that contingent charging leads to bias, there is no doubt about that, but equally if you have good quality applicants with genuine reasons for transfer that may also lead to a high percentage of recommendations to transfer. Once again the FCA and other commentators are big on headlines and short on the detail.
Impartial Financial Journalists anywhere?
Paul – you have again raised the subject of research by the FCA. It would be interesting if you could find out if the research was carried out by (or at least signed off by) a qualified (not authorised as a member of the FCA staff cannot be authorised) individual.
As a retired IFA (after 46 years in practice) and a PTS (G60 in 1999, and a lot of CPD) the figures that are being produced show a much higher percentage of unsuitable advice than I would have expected, although it is a required sort of level to justify the FCA’s contention that transfers are inherently wrong.
I’m not actually commenting on contingent charging as I can see both sides of the argument, but going back to the premise of getting the right data, without which all arguments about suitability and therefore charging fail to be relevant
Conflicts exist everywhere,financial services, legal services, accounting services and not least in journalism (which has exhibited the the worst and most nefarious examples over the last few years).
Good, ethical service providers will not be tempted by contingent charging or any other fee methodology because they give good service regardless. A few on the border may be tipped over the edge when tempted but these are the few not the many as borne out by all the studies worthy of any scientific or academic rigour (happy to be proved wrong on this point but please show me the evidence). Paul, certain politicians and the FCA fall into the trap of knowing better and assuming their righteous insinct for wrongdoing is correct without the need for any of that inconvenient evidence. That’s as much a disservice as anything they accuse others of.
How many members of the general public read such articles and are put off getting advice? They could have been much better off, may even have been those with life-limiting illnesses who would benefit most but simply don’t understand the nuances, just the headlines. Still, as we won’t hear about those it doesn’t matter does it?
I would love to know where you get your research from Paul …the FCA documented the other day they have no idea how may DB cases are conducted on a CCing basis
Also it’s pure conjecture and opinion that how one may or may not charge a fee has any link to unsuitable advice or miss selling. In the same way I think you are a moron ….what I may think doesn’t make it so !
I don’t believe you are by the way, I quite like the way you like to poke the wasps nest knowing you are going to get stung.
Banning contingent charging on anything, including pension transfers, be they final salary schemes or not, is the same abdication of regulatory responsibility, as was the case with the commission ban in the RDR.
Furthermore, as we have clearly seen with the RDR, banning it will simply create another problem – that of the “advice gap”, where those who really need the advice cannot actually afford it in the first place, and therefore they fail to get any advice at all.
Banning contingent charging simply does NOT resolve the problem of failed regulation, and that of excessive charging of whatever nature.
Quite frankly, it would be laughable, if it wasn’t so serious an error. Those with absolutely no experience whatsoever (Mr Lewis, and his ilk at the regulators), continue to purvey the broken and completely unjustifiable view that fee charging is some sort of beautiful solution to poor morals and the poor regulation of those morals.
I like examples :-
Briefly, some years ago I was assured by a very respectable solicitors practice that seeking probate for a relatively simple estate would only cost £6,000 or £7,000.
After many months of questioning this “quote” on behalf of my client (one of two beneficiaries), and the constant assurances from the Solicitors, the final bill came to £28,000.
They could provide no time sheets, no estimates of time spent, and no fee structure examples, either before or after the event.
I did take the matter to complaint with them, and ultimately I also took it to the Law Society (their regulators), who dismissed the complaint because neither I, nor my client (a 50% beneficiary), were clients of the legal practice against whom the complaint was launched.
I asked the Law Society who the clients were, if it was not the beneficiaries, and they informed me that A) it was none of my business but that B) the clients were the Executors of the estate.
The only Executor was the legal practice against who we launched the complaint, and they were hardly likely to complain against themselves and their own outrageous, and totally fictitious fees.
The solution to contingent charging is to get the regulatory oversight RIGHT IN THE FIRST PLACE.