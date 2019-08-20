Paul Lewis: DB transfer contingent charging must end

The regulator has said conflict of interest caused by contingent charging for DB transfers makes it an unsuitable fee model in most cases

The FCA will let customers lose up to £2bn on mis-advised transfers out of final salary pension schemes before it stops the conflict of interest known as contingent charging. I have railed against contingent charging and the advisers who use it for pension transfers before in these pages and in many other places. Financial advisers who commented – a polite word for some of their retorts – seemed split roughly 50:50 about whether it was so bad it should be banned or whether the conflict of interest – which most of them at least recognised – could be managed.

The truth is advisers who use contingent charging recommend far more people to transfer than those paid a fixed fee regardless of whether they recommended a transfer or not. Figures of 70 per cent to 80 per cent transfers for contingent charging chums and 5 per cent to 10 per cent for fixed-fee folk seemed about typical.

The FCA says in its final report that it was concerned 69 per cent of advisers were recommending transfers when its own work showed that it was suitable for only a minority. And it produced that astonishing figure – unsuitable advice on pension transfers costs consumers £1.6bn to £2bn a year. That is £1m per working hour. By the time you have read this piece some financial advisers will have cost their customers £100,000 through bad advice.

Such findings do not help well qualified, independent financial advisers who charge fixed-fees and who are innocent of all charges. But think about it. Collectively, £2bn a year of detriment. Caused by the very people customers trust to give them impartial advice. All due to the genius who brought commission in by the back door and called it contingent charging.

FCA findings on fees

The FCA found that fee-based advisers charged £2,500 to £3,500 for a report on transferring out whereas those paid on a contingent basis charged those who transferred three times as much. Typical charges were 2 per cent to 3 per cent of the amount transferred which on average was £350,000. So a charge of £7,000 to £10,500. The FCA says “contingent charging creates an obvious conflict and an obvious incentive to give unsuitable advice”. No wonder it found 61 per cent of advisers were secretive about the true cost of their services. Good advisers should be glad this detriment is ending.

The FCA will still allow contingent charging for the very sick and those in massive debt. Or, as it puts it, people who are ill enough to have a severely reduced life expectancy or who face losing their home.

The FCA has also realised banning contingent charges is not enough. There is a further conflict of interest to deal with. After a financial adviser advises people to take the value out of their good company scheme he or she will very often advise those customers to entrust their firm with managing the windfall and tax them a percentage of their new wealth for the rest of their lives.

Restricted business

I put this to one restricted adviser whose main business is pension transfers. He told me he recommends around 70 per cent of customers to transfer out of their final salary scheme when they come to him for advice. He charges a contingent fee of 1 per cent, with a cap of £20,000 for those with pensions worth more than £2m. Then he advises them to let him manage their money in the funds he recommends – he is a restricted adviser remember.

“Most of your customers then let you manage the money and you charge them 1.7 per cent a year. It’s win–win for you isn’t it? You get paid for the transfer and then you get more money when they do.”

“It absolutely is Paul.”

He went on to say

“The whole industry is conflicted…It’s absolutely a conflict of interest and what the regulator tells us to do is manage that conflict of interest well.”

He says he does that by paying his staff a salary, the same whether a customer transfers or not. He also has a guide to transfers which he says has been downloaded about 70,000 times in four years over which time he has transferred 1,600 people. So it acts as a triage system, filtering out most who should not transfer. That is why 70 per cent of those who get through that process then transfer.

The FCA found the average annual charge is around 0.66 per cent though over a third charged over 1.5 per cent a year. It says charges could take half the current income value of the transferred amount. Despite this detriment the FCA does not propose banning financial advisers from advising customers to invest their transferred pension into funds it recommends or controls. Instead it will make advisers compare their recommendations with putting it into a workplace pension but leaves numerous get-out clauses for advisers to avoid doing that.

Slow pace of change

Despite the clear dangers of the present system the FCA will take its time. This latest consultation paper – which follows other rule changes last October and a massive evidence collection exercise – is open until 30 October. Final rules will be published in the first quarter of 2020 and then firms will have up to another three months to finally ban contingent charges. That could be almost a year from now. Costing customers up to £2 billion.

It is a sobering fact that six years after commission was banned for pension and investment advice nearly a fifth of advisers’ income – a total of £755.5m in 2018 still comes from the slowly dying trail commission.

Next stop – commission on insurance and mortgage advice where 84 per cent and 79 per cent respectively of advisers’ income comes from commission. Impartial advice anyone?

Paul Lewis is a financial journalist and host of Radio 4’s Money Box. Follow him on Twitter @paullewismoney