Paul Lewis: Can we afford the state pension?

Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke’s announcement the state pension age will rise to 68 seven years earlier than planned would save a lot of money. Or would it?
Documents issued at the same time show that bringing forward the rise would save £74bn over the nine years from 2037/38 to 2045/46, with the total cost cut from £2.003trn to £1.929trn.
That’s a 3.7 per cent reduction which would save 0.4 per cent of the UK’s annual income (GDP).
So not much more than a rounding error and certainly within the uncertainties of forecasting. But it all plays into the “we can’t afford it” scenario some suspect is part of a long-term campaign to means-test the state pension at some point in the future.
Packing up early
Today’s 65-year-olds can expect a 24 year paid holiday at the end of their lives, with a one in four chance of it being 31 years (for men, subtract a couple of years from each).
Why should the state pay for that, the argument goes? Especially when the people paying for it are young workers, half of whom will suffer a 9 per cent graduate tax and many of whom are trying to save up a year’s pay to put down a deposit to buy a place of their own.
The state pension is an important component of how we pay for that holiday. Now worth around £160 a week – £8,300 a year – it is the bedrock of retirement savings. It is not much to live on (though more than a million single pensioners have nothing more) but it is very valuable.
To buy an index-linked pension of £8,300 a year for a single, healthy non-smoker at 65 would currently cost more than £250,000. So saving enough even to match the state pension will be very costly.
Govt brings forward increase in state pension age
Hargreaves Lansdown head of pension research Tom McPhail estimated for me that you would need to save in the region of £300 a month for 40 years to do so. That is about double the contributions going into a standard auto-enrolment pension for someone on average pay.
And at the end of it, their total income – state and private – would only be the equivalent of the national living wage for a 42-hour week.
Notching up the numbers
Can we afford to give all workers a pension that is the equivalent to saving £300 a month for 40 years? Pensioners, of course, say they are paying for it through their National Insurance contributions and, although they are not saved up, they do reach £300 a month once salary hits £38,000.
The European Union collates the data on pension spending. On that measure, in 2020, the UK will spend 7.4 per cent of its GDP on state pensions. That puts us 25th out of 28 members; well below the average 11.2 per cent of their GDP.
Can we afford to give all workers a pension that is the equivalent to saving £300 a month for 40 years?
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development works out different numbers with even worse results. For someone on an average wage, our state pension replaces just 21.6 per cent of their earnings putting us 34th out of 34 countries.
France, in the middle of the table, has compulsory pensions that replace 56.8 per cent of earnings for someone on average pay. It will spend 14.6 per cent of GDP on them, double what the UK spends. Internationally, we are misers not spendthrifts.
Things look a bit better for the UK in another OECD table which counts all pensions, including occupational and personal ones too. Then we come 22nd out of 34 for those lucky enough to have a pension through their job.
Auto-enrolment is now extending pensions at work to millions more. It counts as a compulsory pension so that will push us a few rungs up the first OECD table but not many.
OECD head of social policy Monika Queisser has done the sums. She says: “We’ve looked at what would happen if the UK had the auto-enrolment scheme as a mandatory scheme, and then indeed the UK would move up to 22nd or 23rd”.
Still in the bottom third.
The fixed pension age lottery
Associate of the right-leaning think tank Centre for Policy Studies Michael Johnson is unimpressed by these international comparisons. He believes we cannot afford the state pension. GDP estimates, he says, are uncertain and countries that spend more than the UK may not be able to do so for long.
He also believes a fixed pension age is an unfair lottery. Some would draw a pension for ten years, others for 30, but all pay the same NICs.
These views are part of an upcoming BBC Radio 4 programme (Can we Afford the State Pension? 5 August 2017, midday) about the future of the state pension.
I asked my three guests whether there would be a state pension in, say, 50 years?
Monika Queisser: “Financially it must be sustainable because it is not a very high pension”.
Michael Johnson: “I would scrap it from 2020”.
Sir Steve Webb, Royal London director of policy and ex-Pensions Minister, who introduced the new state pension: “Categorically yes”.
Webb has welcomed the announcement of bringing forward the rise in state pension age. But it may not happen. The Government is not planning to change the law which sets 2046 for the age to rise to 68.
At the end of his statement, Gauke told MPs: “We will carry out a further review before legislating to bring forward the rise in state pension age to 68”.
In truth, his minority Government probably could not get such a controversial move through the House of Commons. So he will leave any modification to be made by the government in power at the next state pension review in 2023.
By then, we will have new data on life expectancy and we can decide if it is worth cutting spending by just 0.4 per cent of GDP. Or if, instead, we should try to push our way up the international comparisons and make the state pension more than half the minimum wage so the millions who rely on it can live more comfortably.
Paul Lewis is a freelance journalist and presenter of BBC Radio 4’s ‘Money Box’ programme. You can follow him on Twitter @paullewismoney
It’s important to appreciate the distributional impact of increasing the state pension, at least in broad terms. What people – dare I say including Mr Lewis – often fail to appreciate is that increasing the state pension benefits middle and upper income pensioners. Those on lower incomes almost invariably get a marginal uplift, in part because they disproportionately have partial entitlement, but more to the point because they lose some income means-tested benefits as a result.
So in truth the 1m with only the state pension, will not be the poor pensioners that many readers would assume to be the case.
Why do many financial commentators, including Paul Lewis, forget that most pensioners have contributed all their working lives to provide for their state pension. It is not all financed by the present ‘young working’. Terry Hodges
Probably because they haven’t. There is no pot of money, they haven’t saved, they have been taxed and lied to by politicians, but they have known and accepted that they are being lied to.
So if there is no pot of money and they didn’t pay enough tax during their lives to provide the services they voted for and to provide them with a pension who is going to pay, let alone the estimated £5trn debts the government have wracked up in their name?
The answer is very simple, it’s those that will be working at the time, i.e their children, grandchildren and great grand children.
Do you think that willingly accepting lies from politicians and continuing to vote for those bankrupting the country to fulfill promises they made to buy your vote absolves you of responsibility?
So view it like a conventional With Profits RAC – they’ve paid over the term for a contractually agreed income from NRD – what the Life Office (Government) does with the premiums is their affair so long as they fulfil the terms of the contract. Penalising he member for the profligacy of the Life Office is wrong. One could also argue that there has been investment in UK Limited and it is the returns on that investment in UK Limited which are now to be used to meet the contractual terms.
The State Pension should have been kept at Sixty Five, Its not that we are living longer, its that more of us are so the average life is moving up. What we need to put a sunset clause on is the nanpy banpy State paying Additional benefits to those who have not bothered to save. We can afford the State Pension we can not afford to subsidise the frivolous Benefit calture
Crikey Paul
Need you ask !
Would you endorse any Ponzi scheme as viable ?
Have you had a rough weekend on the booze and running low on brain cells ?
Isn’t the real question: can we REALLY afford (unfunded) public sector pensions, instead??
Agree entirely. Company schemes are closing fast, so will be become cash funded. The MP’s and public sector pensions need to be brought into the 21st century.
You beat me to it…. Remind me who is actually paying for these so called ‘gold plated’ pensions especially when they can retire at aged 60 and usually live a long time after retirement because they haven’t been worked to the bone on a building site.
Better to ask “Can we afford Govt. DB Scheme Pensions?
All of the above comment is correct, although I am would also like to add my usual comments about the complete lie that we are all living longer, when the average life expectancy (ONS stats) clearly say that average life expectancy has not changed since the 1970s, and my comments that our NICs have been squandered by successive Governments (particularly Blair and Brown) on their own pet vote catching policies – notably huge spending on the public sector and their outrageous employment benefits and pensions.
I would also make the following points :-
1 – we need people to retire in their 60s so that jobs are vacated for those coming up behind.
2 – the local economy is being starved of the high street spending by retired people, and it will get considerably worse if we continue to push out the state retirement age.
3 – retired people who have to carry on working, are not paying NICs on those earnings as NICs cease at retirement age, and therefore they are still not contributing.
4 – if the Government wants to feed our money back into the economy, it is just as effective to do so buy paying state pensions as it is to build a high speed railway, which nobody much wants, let alone paying people to scrap their diesel cars for electric ones.
I say yet again – we are the fifth largest economy in the World, and our tax revenues are more than sufficient to pay for all the things which we could reasonably desire, including state pensions for everyone, probably age a universal age of 60 …. it is just that successive Governments have spent our taxes and NICs on the wrong things.
I would recommend –
A – remove higher rate tax relief on pension contributions
B – reduce the lifetime allowance to £800,000
C – curtail the huge excesses of the Pubic Sector
How can we ask if we can afford a scheme where we contribute then ultimately benefit, whilst ignoring an infinitely more generous scheme to which we contribute but will never benefit? The real cost of unfunded public sector pensions really needs to be quantified.
@Trevor Harrington
Good comments BUT
“Reduce the LTA to £800,000”?
IT is currently £1M and a 40 year old with a pension of say £250,000, who can reasonably expect a return of 6-8%pa over the long term, will double the amount every 10 years (Under The ‘Rule of 72’), then at age 60 this will be worth £1m, with NO CONTRIBUTIONS. That, my friend, is a tax on risk and growth and is unforgivable, in a Capitalist Society.
Afternoon Ted,
£800,000 at an annuity rate of 5% is £40,000 per year pension, which is quite sufficient, especially bearing in mind
1 – that a diverse portfolio will have other incomes in it
2 – that it is per person (couples obviously double)
3 – the state pension is in addition to these figures
When I say that a lifetime allowance of £800,000 gives a pension which is “quite sufficient” please let me be clear …
There is absolutely no justification whatsoever, in giving people income tax relief on contributions which provide larger pension funds than this … and certainly not higher rates of tax relief.
If you do so, all you are doing is robbing the poor of services and state pensions, in order to pay the rich even bigger pensions than that which is reasonable, or indeed, more than sufficient.
A capitalist society will not thrive on this sort of inequality. Capitalist societies thrive on good solid business, NOT tax reliefs on savings schemes for the already rich.
“State Pensions should not be thought as a Universal entitlement but part of society safety net. They should be paid to those in need. Narrowing the Gap the scope of state pension would enable government lower taxes”
“Company pension schemes should be derived their tax advantage and left to fade away.
Individuals savings should be tax exempt.
Removing the tax incentives companies pension schemes firms would encourage firms to pay employees more cash rather than fallible prophecies of income in retirement.”
With changes to the current system there will be no place for state minded retirement age many employers might choose to work longer. Remembering that predicted demographic crunch employers may be glad to have them
In any event retirees to be would face with an uncertain future. It would be in their own hands not in those of governments (which may find the fiscal burden of all employees were both fickle and accident-prone when it comes to pension
The final conclusion
however, once policymakers are convinced that demographic difficulties lie ahead and the radical pension reform is needed they can at least start inching that way. Steps towards brutality in tax on savings on an easy to take and desire desirable in any case vigorous promotion of pension portability want to be a vote winner. So too hot to be to for regulation, pension schemes in a way that coincidentally diminish their appeal to companies to promote them. Limiting increases in state pension to rises in prices rather than to rises in earnings will gradually erode their attraction.
With this sort consistently pursued the rich countries pension scheme system might one day end up in the right place. You never know it may
These are not my word while I agree with the philosophy of all points highlighted above These comments are a summary of the main points of an article in the leader section in Economist June 20th-26th 1992 on a review on pensions.
It’s a pity politicians are just waking up to the problems of an outdated pension system. In my opinion they wasted 25 years.
Maybe the Millennials generation will do a better job of sorting out this mess
Maybe they can bin the triple lock guarantee that was defended by ignorant politicians during the election. I agree with a rising pension linked to inflation but falling on the sword to include a minimum rise of 2.5% pa (especially when interest rates are a tenth of that) is moronic.
As noble as the idea of a state pension for all is maybe it will have to be phased out for those with income over a set amount in the same way as the annual pension allowance works. Those losing out could benefit from an additional tax allowance of some sort.
Ultimately there needs to be a better way of funding retirement for the population.
What I do know is that there are always thoughtful ideas from the financial planning community yet the government seem to want to consult the life offices about this.
Unfortunately Aaron, what you are suggesting (some sort of means testing for state pensions) will simply create another phalanx of public sector workers who will have the task of adjudicating on a highly complex and hugely time consuming assessment on every single individual coming through to state pension age.
Quite apart from the obvious inequalities of what you are suggesting, this would simply not be viable, and more civil servants is definitely and completely undesirable … we have far too many already.
Once again the final paragraph shows Paul Lewis lacking a grasp of basic economics.
The only way we will AFFORD a larger state pension, without adding to government borrowing, is by generating more wealth. Higher productivity, more enterprise and resulting greater prosperity is the only way to pay for higher state pensions.
But then when your main job is working for the ‘nationalised’ BBC, you lose sight of how the economy really works, don’t you Paul Lewis?