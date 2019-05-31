Money Marketing
Paul Armson: We need a better conversation on client goals

Many make the mistake of inviting themselves into the client’s future without earning the right to do so

Have you ever asked a client what their goals are, only to be met with a deer-in-the-headlights look? That will be because the goals conversation is an awkward one. Yet I see so many financial planners starting their new client meetings this way or, worse, blind-siding people by asking profound questions they weren’t expecting, like “why is money important to you?”.

It is too deep, too soon; akin to meeting someone for the first time and asking them what the meaning of life is.

Starting the client relationship with the goals conversation is a big mistake. In doing so, you are tacitly inserting yourself into that person’s future when you haven’t yet earned the right to do so.

First, you have to understand a client’s story, starting with their past. How did they get to where they are now? Clients will love the fact you are more interested in them than you are in their money.

When you have shown genuine interest in their story, you will have earned some trust and built some rapport to then fully learn about their current situation.

You will also have started to identify their values. Then – and only then – should you start asking about their future and what they want that to look like.

Here, you should think about possibilities, not goals. People find it hard talking about their goals. Stating a goal is like making a commitment to something when they are not sure whether they are able to achieve it. Asking a client what the possibilities are removes the pressure.

Once you have identified the possibilities, then you can move on to making some of them more concrete and building them into the financial plan.

Several years ago, an adviser I was coaching said to me: “My trouble is, most of my clients don’t seem to know what they want. How can I create a financial plan if they don’t even know what they want?”

That is when I shared with him this statement, which I have used with clients many times when they have admitted they do not know what they want: “In my years as a financial planner, I’ve noticed most people don’t know what they want. And that’s completely understandable.

“But I’ve also noticed that most people do know what they don’t want, which is nothing less than they have now.”

So the task of the adviser is to first identify what they have now – and by that, I mean their lifestyle.

Nobody wants less of a lifestyle than they have now. Most would like to improve it or change it somehow, but the starting point should always be what they have currently and the cost thereof.

And there you have it. Every client wants to maintain their current and future desired lifestyle, so focus your service on that.

This is why I preach about lifestyle financial planning; helping clients to identify, achieve and maintain their desired lifestyle without running out of money – or dying with too much. This is our purpose.

But while helping a client keep what they have now is the starting point of any financial plan, this in itself can be a big job. You may have to advise them to cut back on expenditure and save more to keep even a decent lifestyle. If they want more – for example, a Ferrari – then that just pushes up the price tag of achieving and keeping their future lifestyle.

This is why understanding a client’s expenditure requirements, both now and in the future, is so important. Do not skimp on this. Go into detail. Clients are more interested in this part of the process than you might think. After all, it is their life you are talking about.

This is how you get clients to take ownership of their financial plan and is why comprehensive lifetime cashflow modelling software is the most important part of any financial planner’s toolkit, ideally used with every client every time; no excuses.

That said, there is, of course, the possibility a client wants less than they have now. They may have grown tired with their expensive lifestyle, with the big salary and the high-pressure city life, and instead dream of following their heart, escaping to the country, breeding alpacas or writing a novel. Again, lifestyle financial planning to the rescue.

This is telling clients the truth about money. The truth about money is not “this fund is better than that fund”, “this pension is better than that pension” or “passive is better than active”, blah, blah, blah. That is just industry noise.

No, the truth about money is about something far bigger, and right now – for those advisers who wish to secure their future – far more important. It is about helping clients to get and keep the life they want; helping them to live big, live rich and live fully.

And often that has very little to do with money.

Paul Armson is the founder of the Inspiring Advisers Lifestyle Financial Planning Online Coaching Programme and co-founder of Life Centered Planners

