Paul Armson: How an outburst changed my perspective on money

“My perspective changed after a visit to some clients. They were a couple in their late fifties, busy with work, and when I asked them what they wanted to do in life they used the phrase ‘one day’ at lot. One day we’d like to do this. One day we’d like to do that. I surprised myself by becoming quite agitated. I even slammed my fist on their table. ‘Why not do these things now? You need to do these things now!’ I shouted at them. I realised my outburst had a lot to do with the death of my mother and witnessing my father’s regret. I apologised to the couple, but as it turned out, my outburst totally changed their outlook – and their life.”

Vanguard’s Adviser Stories are a series exploring adviser-client relationships. Read Paul Armson’s story here.

