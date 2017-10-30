Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Shift to passives will reverse, Skerritts predicts

By

The huge wall of money flowing into passives is being driven by the complacency of investors who are trying to buy everything, says Andy Merricks, head of investments at Skerritts Wealth Management.

While concerns around a passive bubble have been well documented, Merricks says they are unwarranted as the bulk of money going into passive is recycled cash from active strategies.

“There is almost an exact mirror image of the funds flowing into passives to that of funds flowing out of actives,” Merricks says. “One type of fund is simply replacing the other as the vehicle of choice for people with money to invest. The growth in valuations, it can be argued, is therefore justified because the valuations reflect the state of the global economies rather than pure weight of money hitting equity markets. After all, in a successful capitalist world, one should expect the price of shares to keep hitting new highs.”

However, Merricks says that we could be seeing a bubble in complacency as investors shift from choosing their investments to deciding to invest in everything. “That is what a passive fund is,” Merricks says, “a cheap vehicle to invest in everything within the index that it is replicating.”

While Merricks maintains he is style agnostic, he says the shift to passive is reminiscent of the growth in passives in the 1990s bull market, which ended “spectacularly” in 2000.

“When markets do nothing but go up, why not invest in everything? Does it make sense to invest in failing companies? Not really, but momentum can mask the negatives…But what happens when the direction changes and valuations come down and stay down for a prolonged period as in 2000-2003? We would argue that you would be very keen to choose what you invested in rather than just sitting in a destroyer of value.”

Merricks remains bullish on the current state of global economies but warns that the bull market will end at some point, prompting a “major reversal” in the shift to passive.

“Those active managers that remain will be major beneficiaries of the recycled capital from the ‘buy everything’ brigade. Until that time arrives though, let the complacency reign.”

Recommended

SJP makes changes to fund range

St James’s Place has made a series of changes to its fund range, including launching two funds. The changes take effect from 6 November and will also see Schroders multi-asset investment head Johanna Kyrklund appointed as lead manager for the managed growth fund. SJP is launching a Japan fund, which is managed by Yoshihiko Ito […]

UK-Currency-Money-Pound-GBP-620x430.jpg
4

Which financial services names have made the Rich List?

The founders of Hargreaves Lansdown have seen their wealth increase over the last year as it emerges who gave what to the Leave and Remain campaigns ahead of the EU referendum. The Sunday Times Rich List, published yesterday, reveals co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown Peter Hargreaves is ranked 51 among the UK’s wealthiest 1,000 people. His […]

Matthew-Pete-2012-700.jpg
22

Pete Matthew: Breaking away from percentage charging

I recently took a client to dinner. He had referred another client to me and I wanted to say thanks. What was meant to be a pleasant social occasion turned into a two-and-a-half hour mentoring session, as the client grilled me on the future of financial planning and how I was preparing for it. This […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Only a handful of fund managers meet Mifid II application deadline

The FCA has revealed that only a handful of investment managers applied for Mifid II authorisations by the 3 July deadline. Responding to a Freedom of Information Act request, the regulator said five firms submitted applications by the cut-off point while a further firm made a late submission that was accepted. The FCA pointed out […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire: Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment