PASA names new chair

The Pensions Administration Standards Association has elected its director of eight years Kim Gubler as chair.

Gubler currently holds the position of deputy chair with the standards body, and will replace Margaret Snowdon from 1 January.

Gubler has held a variety of executive positions across the industry, including chair of the joint Standards and Accreditation Committee, specialist consultant with The Pensions Regulator and regional organiser and adviser with The Pensions Advisory Service.

She is also currently a director at Bedford-based KGC Associates and a fellow of the Pensions Management Institute.

Commenting on her appointment, Gubler says there is plenty to do to raise standards across the pensions sector.

She says: “We are seeing greater demand for PASA’s influence in the industry than ever before [and] as the options available to trustees and members continue to expand and add even more complexity, the role of the administrator becomes more challenging.”

Snowdon will remain with the PASA in an advisory capacity after December, taking on the newly-created non-executive position of president.

She says: “We are at a pivotal point in our development and I’m honoured that the board have chosen me to continue working alongside them in building on what we have achieved in recent years.”

Snowdon is currently part of a taskforce set up by the Personal Finance Society set to publish a code of professional standards for pensions advice in the wake of the British Steel Pension Scheme saga.