Parmenion hires chief distribution officer from NFU Mutual

By

Standard Life Aberdeen-owned platform Parmenion has appointed Mark Steers to the newly created role of chief distribution officer.

Steers, who joins from NFU Mutual, will be responsible for developing and delivering Parmenion’s distribution strategy.

The company said assets managed on the platform have recently exceeded £6bn after a “rising share” of market inflows.

Standard Life appoints CEO for savings and platforms

With more than 25 years’ financial services and wealth management experience, Steers has also held several senior distribution roles with AXA in the UK and internationally, including director of partnerships.

He says: “I am delighted to be joining Parmenion and the Standard Life Aberdeen Group. Parmenion has an excellent reputation backed up by a superb proposition and capability with ambitious growth plans. It is really exciting to be joining the team at this time as we move into the next phase of our development.”

Parmenion chief executive Martin Jennings adds: “We have the ambition to grow our business materially over the next five years and Mark brings the experience, know-how and character to help achieve our demanding targets. He will join our executive team, overseeing our distribution strategy and delivery.”

