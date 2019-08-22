Parmenion appoints head of investment solutions

Standard Life Aberdeen-owned platform Parmenion has appointed Tom Sayers as head of investment solutions.

He joins from rival Bristol-based discretionary management service Whitechurch Securities where he was head of investment.

His career also includes private client stockbroking and advising high net worth individuals.

Sayers will be responsible for client assets of more than £6bn and will report to Parmenion’s managing director of the investment team Peter Dalgliesh.

Commenting on his appointment Sayers says: “I am excited to be joining Peter’s team within a fast growing, technology led business which focuses on meeting the needs of financial advisers, principally for great customer outcomes at all levels of risk and across a broad spectrum of investment mandates.

“Our goal is to make the complexities of investing simpler for people to understand, whether they take a tactical or ethical approach, have a bias for income or growth, and whether they favour passive or active funds. Parmenion can achieve this because we manage the most complete range of portfolios in the market.”

Parmenion launches solution due to ‘adviser demand’

Dalgliesh adds: “Tom is a long-term supporter of financial advisers and will bring valuable, fundamental experience into our growing team.”

Last month Parmenion appointed Mark Steers to the newly created role of chief distribution officer.

He joined from NFU Mutual and is responsible for developing and delivering Parmenion’s distribution strategy.