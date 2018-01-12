Paradigm Norton planner named CISI IFP forum chair

Money Marketing
Business-Handshake-Meeting-Deal-Low-Angular-700x450.jpgParadigm Norton business development head Martin Ruskin has stepped up to chair the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment financial planning forum committee.

Ruskin, who has been deputy chair of the committee since it was formed in 2015, replaces former Baigrie Davies managing director Ian Howe.

Howe took on responsibility for Standard Life advice arm 1825’s London office after it acquired Baigrie Davies in 2016. He is to leave 1825 in this month. Howe remains a CISI member.

Ruskin says: “This is a very exciting time in the growth of the profession of financial planning in the UK and I am honoured to take on the role of chairing the CISI IFP Forum, as it continues to assist its members to help shape the profession for the benefit of UK consumers.”

This week, Paradigm Norton announced its merger with The Red House consulting. The merged business has more than 55 advisers across three offices.

