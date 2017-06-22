Money Marketing

View more on these topics

DFM Tatton to float as part of Paradigm Group

By

Tatton Asset Management, the discretionary fund manager part-owned by Paradigm advisers, has announced plans to float on the London Stock Exchange next month.

Tatton hopes to raise £50m from the deal. The firm will list as Tatton Asset Management, splitting into three subsidiaries: Tatton Capital Limited for DFM services; Paradigm Partners for support services and Paradigm Mortgage Services for mortgage advice.

Tatton chief executive Paul Hogarth describes Tatton, which has £4bn in assets under management, as a “new model asset manager” that wants to challenge “the existing off-platform, traditional incumbents whose discretionary fund management services have normally been reserved only for the very wealthy.”

£10m of the £50m raised will be new money, but £40m will come from existing shareholders selling up, including advisers, who were offered equity stakes in Tatton for early adoption when the service launched.

Roughly 240 advisers use Tatton, of which around half have equity stakes.

Hogarth says: “The IPO of the Tatton Asset Management marks a very important and exciting milestone in the development of the group, allowing us to build our market profile further, reward our staff and other stakeholders, and provide access to the capital markets when needed in the future. I look forward to working with our new institutional shareholders in continuing to build our business further.”

The listing will formally take place on 6 July.

Most Read

Recommended

Paradigm-owned Tatton Capital acquires Prism Capital Management

Paradigm-owned asset manager Tatton Capital has acquired Prism Capital Management and its £270m of assets under management. Launched in 2009, Prism is a joint venture between Paradigm, Octopus Investments and a group of adviser firms. The business currently manages four risk-rated multi-manager funds; the IFDS Prism Advanced, Growth, Cautious and Distribution funds. Following the acquisition, […]

1

Hide and seek: Investigating conflicts of interest in advice

Advisers are being challenged on whether they are being open enough on disclosing conflicts of interest which may be skewing their recommendations. Last month, Money Marketing revealed how distribution deals between advice firms, platforms and discretionary fund managers are blurring what are supposed to be clear lines between the cost of advice, platforms and investment […]

Partied out and penniless

December has left me destitute. My piggy bank lies broken and empty, my lunchtime meal deal feels like an extravagant expense and I’m down to the Bountys in my box of Celebrations. But I won’t mourn my dearly departed pennies. Between buying gifts for loved ones (then deciding to keep them for myself) to treating […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Stafford, Staffordshire - Salary up to £30K dependent on experience plus stakeholder pension

Comments

    Leave a comment