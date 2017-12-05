Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Paradigm DFM continues strong inflows from advisers

By

The discretionary fund management service owned by the parent of IFA support business and mortgage advisers Paradigm is continuing to see strong inflows from advisers in the company since its IPO earlier this year.

Tatton Asset Management split into three subsidiaries when it floated in July: Tatton Capital Limited for DFM services; Paradigm Partners for support services and Paradigm Mortgage Services for mortgage advice.

In results for the six months to September released today, Tatton notes that there has been an increase in the number of Paradigm advisers using its discretionary portfolios.

Discretionary assets are up 15 per cent since March to hit £4.44bn, averaging more than £80m a month in inflows.

Tatton is reporting a 42 per cent profit margin on discretionary business, up from 35 per cent for the six months to September 2016.

Money Marketing reported in May on how Paradigm advisers and others were offered equity stakes in Tatton on a first come, first serve basis when joining the network. Around half of the firms that used Tatton at the time were equity holders, chief executive Paul Hogarth said.

Tatton says that of the 49 firms that joined its DFM service over the last six months, 36 were new to the group. However, the majority of the 286 IFAs using its DFM portfolios are still clients of the group.

The results are the latest example of significant inflows at companies that sell both investments and other services to advisers, as highlighted in the FCA’s recent asset management market study.

Overall, Tatton made a group profit of £540,000, but would have made an additional £2.6m without costs related to the IPO.

Hogarth says: “We are seeing unprecedented demand for a low-cost DFM service to the mass affluent market place served by the IFA sector, which the Group is ideally placed to capitalise on. Our unparalleled offer is challenging the existing off-platform, traditional incumbents, by providing the mass-affluent with the kind of investment portfolio management usually the preserve of the very wealthy. This is a game changer and has set us on a firm path of growth.”

Recommended

ATS chief executive Mill leaves firm amid replatforming issues

Alliance Trust Savings chief executive Patrick Mill is leaving the platform as advisers continue to report service issues during replatforming. Mill has run ATS, which has set a precedent in the platform market for charging fixed fees, since June 2012. However, the platform has recently come under criticism from advisers as issues with replatforming have […]

Editor’s note: The battle is on for Hargreaves’ title

Hargreaves Lansdown is a direct-to-consumer monster without parallel. No other competitor even comes close. Hargreaves accounts for a 38 per cent share of the D2C platform market, increasing its market share over each the last four years in an increasingly crowded space. It is a full 29 percentage points ahead of its nearest competitor, Barclays […]

UBS-Building-2013-700.png

UBS backs personalised advice with robo-service

Investment bank UBS is backing its strategy of providing personalised recommendations and advice through its robo-advice website, not just guidance. While the regulator is yet to finalise its definitions of advice and guidance for online investment platforms, UBS says it is “confident” it has got it right. The Smart Wealth app, which was launched earlier […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Boardroom-Hire-Hiring-Appointment-General-700x450.jpg

Diversity and pay under spotlight in new UK corporate governance rules

UK-listed companies face tighter rules around executive pay, diversity and shareholder votes under a shake-up of the UK Corporate Governance Code. The Financial Reporting Council released its proposed changes to the code today in response to a Government green paper released late last year. The FRC says boards need to be more specific about actions […]

Kim North grey
3

Kim North: Relaxed regulation can close advice gap

“It’s life, Jim, but not as we know it.” This Star Trek phrase from almost 40 years ago may ring a bell for advisers today in more ways than one. We are all living lives not seen before, powered by technology, social media and integration of different cultures. The Englishman’s castle is no longer his […]

Working-with-tablet-technology-tech-business-700.jpg

VouchedFor launches new service to facilitate advice tax break

VouchedFor has launched a new service allowing employers to facilitate the Government’s new pension advice allowance. The Government upped a tax exemption for employer-arranged pensions advice in April from £150 to £500 per employee per tax year. A saving of up to £310 per annum can be achieved with the tax break according to the […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment