The Wells Street Journal: Presents under the tree and a Christmas twist

Presents under the tree

Were you desparately looking for the perfect Christmas present this year? Look no further than a Prudential life insurance policy. Or so says Pru themselves…

Money Marketing is partial to the odd Christmas-themed press release or tweet, but only when done well.

The image of a tree with a pile of neatly wrapped gifts underneath and a Prudential life insurance booklet peeping through the middle does not qualify, however.

Another email received – “Nothing quite like tax legislation for your Christmas holiday” – is also very much not a winner.

WSJ feels Eastleigh-based Worldwide Financial Planning has hit the nail on the head, however, with the message: “We will be closing for Christmas from 5pm, 21st December. Happy Holidays everyone!” WSJ is hoping a few others take a well-earned rest over the festive season.

A Christmas twist

With less than a week to go until the Money Marketing editorial Christmas party and the accompanying office Secret Santa, thoughts of presents were front-of-mind.

Filing through the many tweets on how to stick to a budget during the festive season, WSJ came across a recommendation that absolutely took the Christmas cake: “The less family members you have, the less Christmas presents you have to buy. It’s called financial planning and you should look it up.”

Bah humbug! WSJ wondered as to the exact meaning behind the tweet. In what way may one have conveniently less family members at Christmas? Fearing something sinister, WSJ closed Twitter and returned to a nice mince pie.

Out of context

‘A time for family, fun, friends and financial planning’

Christmas in a nutshell from robo adviser SaidSo

‘How are they going to supply all my vegan soup to me?’

Meldon & Co’s Mark Meldon holds very specific Brexit concerns on the future of local supermarket deliveries

‘Bet on Christmas Day there’ll be someone tweeting about pensions…’

Adviser Martin Namara hopes the financial planning world will take a

Christmas break

Separated at birth

Personal Finance Society PR executive Reace Novello

Adviser to Donald Trump Jared Kushner

