Shades of pink and hairy encounters: The Wellesley Grove Journal

Shades of pink

When Just Retirement merged with Partnership, market watchers eagerly awaited any steps towards a potential rebrand.

In the end, the companies formerly known as the above opted for a streamlined moniker, Just.

But what really caught the eye was a lovely shade of pink they selected for their logo and marketing material. A market insider now tells WGJ that not only did the rebrand cost the firm around £2m, but a slight hiccup has cropped up with that pink hue; it cannot be replicated in PowerPoint because the presentation program’s colour palette does not accommodate it. Just saying…

Hairy encounters

There are just so many people to keep track of in the financial services world and while everyone is valued, WGJ would rather they didn’t change their looks too dramatically.

Informed Choice Independent Financial Planners’ Martin Bamford seems to sport a dramatically longer and wilder beard daily, and WGJ is not so sure we could recognise him out on the street. Not that WGJ expects to bump into many familiar faces now we’re in Croydon.

Postcard Planning’s Rohan Sivajoti is the latest of Money Marketing’s industry friends to change things up, having shaved off his luxurious, long locks for charity.

WGJ was pleased to learn more than £2,000 was raised for the Durham-based Chris Rushworth Testimonial and Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust in the shaving event that we hear also included Big Brother winner Anthony Hutton.

Well done all.

Out of context

‘The Tory leadership contest should nicely fill the treachery and violence vacuum for a few weeks’

Tom McPhail of Hargreaves Lansdown credits Theresa May for moving quickly following the end of Game of Thrones

‘Normally I like to come on stage with a little pair of red horns…’

Goldsmith Financial Solutions’ Hannah Goldsmith on being labelled “the antichrist of financial services” after a presentation on fees

‘I can be sober by Saturday’

Canada Life’s Andrew Tully prepares to give comment to the press

Separated at birth

Santander head of financial crime Andy Dobber

English rugby player and Royal Family member Mike Tindall

