Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Shades of pink and hairy encounters: The Wellesley Grove Journal

By

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

Shades of pink

When Just Retirement merged with Partnership, market watchers eagerly awaited any steps towards a potential rebrand.

In the end, the companies formerly known as the above opted for a streamlined moniker, Just.

But what really caught the eye was a lovely shade of pink they selected for their logo and marketing material. A market insider now tells WGJ that not only did the rebrand cost the firm around £2m, but a slight hiccup has cropped up with that pink hue; it cannot be replicated in PowerPoint because the presentation program’s colour palette does not accommodate it. Just saying…

Hairy encounters

There are just so many people to keep track of in the financial services world and while everyone is valued, WGJ would rather they didn’t change their looks too dramatically.

Informed Choice Independent Financial Planners’ Martin Bamford seems to sport a dramatically longer and wilder beard daily, and WGJ is not so sure we could recognise him out on the street. Not that WGJ expects to bump into many familiar faces now we’re in Croydon.

Postcard Planning’s Rohan Sivajoti is the latest of Money Marketing’s industry friends to change things up, having shaved off his luxurious, long locks for charity.

WGJ was pleased to learn more than £2,000 was raised for the Durham-based Chris Rushworth Testimonial and Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust in the shaving event that we hear also included Big Brother winner Anthony Hutton.

Well done all.

Out of context

‘The Tory leadership contest should nicely fill the treachery and violence vacuum for a few weeks’

Tom McPhail of Hargreaves Lansdown credits Theresa May for moving quickly following the end of Game of Thrones

‘Normally I like to come on stage with a little pair of red horns…

Goldsmith Financial Solutions’ Hannah Goldsmith on being labelled “the antichrist of financial services” after a presentation on fees

‘I can be sober by Saturday’

Canada Life’s Andrew Tully prepares to give comment to the press

Separated at birth    

Santander head of financial crime Andy Dobber

English rugby player and Royal Family member Mike Tindall
Send your suggestions to @mm_wsj.

Recommended

Umbrella-Storm-Clouds-Warning-Bad-Weather-700x450.jpg
5

FCA investigates introducers over £258m pension transfers

The FCA has confirmed it is currently investigating four unauthorised firms and four unauthorised individuals in relation to financial introducers for pension products. A Freedom of Information request from March released this week asked the FCA to provide details of its current investigations and their wider affects. The watchdog says the total value of pension […]

Tavistock encourages ‘poorer performing advisers’ to leave group

Advice network, fund manager and support service provider Tavistock has said that it has pushed some “poorer performing appointed representative firms to leave the group” this year over fears of regulatory risk. In its results this morning, Tavistock notes that because of its tightened attitude, along with additional costs from Mifid II reforms, advice revenues […]
13

Scott Gallacher: CII has let members down over chartered status

The Chartered Insurance Institute recently announced that it is updating its corporate chartered designation. As both a chartered financial planner and director of a chartered financial planning firm, I naturally welcome these changes; in particular, the CII’s intention to promote chartered status to the public through an advertising campaign and adviser toolkit. However, for more […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Tenet strikes member deal with Dynamic Planner

Tenet has signed a deal with risk profiling and software company Dynamic Planner to give its members access to its systems. The network described the tie up as a “preferential deal” but did not disclose further commercial details. Dynamic Planner’s research, review and risk profiling tools will be available to all appointed representatives and clients […]

How to demonstrate DB transfer suitability

With regulatory pressure growing, advice firms need to remain vigilant It is the most complex and high-risk financial advice you can give, and it can result in serious and irreversible consequences for clients. So it is no wonder the bar is set so high for advisers to demonstrate the suitability of any recommendation to transfer […]
1

FCA to ban fixed overdraft fees

The FCA is banning fixed fees for borrowing through an overdraft as part of a major shakeup to the market. The regulator is calling an end to fixed daily or monthly charges, as well as fees for having an overdraft facility. Instead, the regulator will require banks and building societies to price overdrafts by a simple […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com