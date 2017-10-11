Money Marketing

View more on these topics

‘Overwhelming majority’ of multi-asset funds found to underperform

By

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpgMany multi-asset ranges don’t provide value for money when compared to cheaper alternatives, research from consultancy Finalytiq suggests.

The consultancy reviewed 69 risk-rated multi-asset fund ranges consisting of 320 individual funds from 50 asset managers, with a total of £117bn of assets. Fees for these funds range from 0.2 per cent to 2.7 per cent, excluding platform and advice fees.

The study compared multi-asset each ranges with a series of simple equity and bond portfolios over one, three, five and 10-year periods. The sample “no-brainer” portfolio had annual cost of 0.50 per cent and rebalanced once a year.

Metrics considered for the comparison were cost, asset allocation, return and risk.

Finalytiq found for the second year running that one fund range – Vanguard LifeStrategy – emerged as “excellent” value for money, while eleven – five more than last year – were rated good. The remaining 57 were rated fair or poor, one less than a year ago.

Some of the funds that were rated as poor included Standard Life Multi-Manager and Managed Income ranges and the Old Mutual Spectrum range. Good ratings included Aviva, Premier and L&G.

The report says: “Cost won’t be a big issue if most multi-asset fund family delivered excess risk-adjusted return, over and above a market portfolio. It breaks our heart to tell you, for the second year, that they don’t.

“Whatever level of risk you chose to take, an overwhelming majority of multi-asset funds delivered negative alpha. So, clients are being asked to pay extra for a negative alpha.”

Finalytiq founder Abraham Okusanya says the report adds weight to the FCA’s concerns that many asset managers don’t pass economies of scale on to clients when a fund grows in size.

Recommended

Old Mutual splits off multi-asset business

Old Mutual Wealth is set to split off its multi-asset business as it prepares to break away from the Old Mutual group. Old Mutual says both its multi-asset and single strategy investment teams are strong enough to survive as separate, distinct businesses, before the group’s “managed separation” next year. The multi-asset arm will run by […]

Charles Stanley pursues DIY investors with multi-asset range

Charles Stanley is extending its research and asset allocation ideas to a wider market with the launch of five risk-profiled multi-asset funds for DIY investors. The funds will invest in funds across asset classes, regions and markets and direct into UK stocks and bonds. It will be available via the wealth manager’s retail investment platform […]

1

Selectapension set to restart DB transfers next year

Major defined benefit transfer provider Selectapension Bureau Services has said it should be able to resume business for new clients early next year after being caught up in the regulator’s review of the market. SBS suspended its DB pension transfer business in June after the FCA audited of its outsourced advice firm CFPML. SBS can […]

India rate cut – more to come?

Kunal Desai, Head of Indian Equities at Neptune Investment Management India’s stockmarket rallied this week following news that the central bank was cutting interest rates more aggressively than expected. Commenting on the rate cuts and what this means for India’s economic growth, Kunal Desai notes that there were two important details in the announcement that have […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Jupiter assets near £50bn on fixed income flows

Jupiter Fund Management has reported a 19 per cent increase in assets under management to nearly £50bn, helped by flows into its fixed income funds. In its trading update for the three months to September, published today, the UK money manager saw net inflows at £1.3bn, including £1.2bn of  inflows into its mutual funds across […]

JPMorgan launches first ETFs for Europe

JPMorgan is launching its first two ETFs for the European market. The JPM Equity Long-Short Ucits ETF and the JPM Managed Futures Ucits ETF will be listed on the London Stock Exchange this quarter and will subsequently be made available to investors in key European markets. Both ETFs will have hedge fund characteristics and will […]

Aegon to drop Cofunds brand in platform upgrade

Aegon is dropping the Cofunds brand as it moves users onto an upgraded version of its platform. After acquiring Cofunds in August last year, Aegon has been working on integrating the platform with its Aegon Retirement Choices offering, bringing many of Cofunds’ features into ARC. Users were due to be transferred to the new Aegon/Cofunds […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire- New IFA: £30-40K + bonus. Experienced IFA: Competitive package dependent on hours & experience.

Paraplanner

Sheffield, South Yorkshire (GB) - to £32K, depending on experienc

Senior Paraplanner

Various Locations (Birmingham, Nottingham & Milton Keynes) - Basic salary to £48,000 plus discretionary bonus and excellent benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment