Overseas earners will be key amidst 2017 inflation

By Mark Martin, head of UK Equities, Neptune

A by-product of sterling weakness is inflation, and we expect this to continue to gather steam over the coming months, with energy and food prices the hardest hit. The full impact of sterling weakness is yet to impact the prices paid by consumers due to the hedging arrangements that many importing companies have in place; these result in a lag between the pound weakening and its effects being felt in the wider economy, explains Mark Martin, as he sets out his expectations for 2017.

