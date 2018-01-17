Money Marketing
The overdue rise of sustainable investing

Mike Fox of Royal London Asset Managers.

Mike Fox, Head of Sustainable Investments at Royal London Asset Management argues that the recent rise in sustainable investing has been a long time coming and can provide both favourable returns for investors and a positive impact on society.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Cash-Wallet-Consumer-Retail-Shopping-700x450.jpg
21

FOS: ‘We are not a consumer champion’

The chief executive of the Financial Ombudsman Service has rejected claims that the adjudicator is too consumer-focused in its approach. Appearing before some of the MPs on the Treasury committee today, Caroline Wayman said that the FOS’ objective was to decide complaints on a fair basis for both firms and individuals. She said: “We are […]

Ros Altmann
22

Ros Altmann: How the EU has protected our pensions

Most people involved in pensions probably understand the risks of leaving the EU. The risks to our economy, to future jobs and growth, to our national security are all significant and the uncertainty that would result from a vote to leave would undoubtedly unsettle financial markets. That means pensions would be hit too. But I […]

DWP-Department-Work-Pensions-700x450.jpg
37

DWP admits ‘misleading’ public on Scottish independence

The Department for Work & Pensions has admitted it misled a member of the public about the value of the state pension in the run-up to Scotland’s independence referendum. In 2013, the DWP sent out a letter to a constituent of former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond, saying: “If Scotland does become independent, this will […]

Man in light

Aviva begins five days of downtime in platform upgrade

Aviva has triggered a five day platform blackout as it moves to new technology. The platform will be unavailable from 6pm on Wednesday 17 January through to Monday 22 January while the provider manages its transition onto an updated system run by technology provider FNZ. The downtime will affect Aviva’s investment platform only, but other adviser […]

House-Home-Protection-Mortgage-700.jpg

Mortgage adviser launches robo service

JLM Mortgage Services has launched the first stage of its new ‘robo advice’ service. The mortgage and protection network claims it is the first network to launch such a tool to its members. The Virtual Adviser will allow member brokers to offer an online service to residential and buy-to-let customers. This service will offer an […]

