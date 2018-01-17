The overdue rise of sustainable investing

Mike Fox of Royal London Asset Managers.

Mike Fox, Head of Sustainable Investments at Royal London Asset Management argues that the recent rise in sustainable investing has been a long time coming and can provide both favourable returns for investors and a positive impact on society.

Read full article here

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.