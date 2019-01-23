Money Marketing
200,000 parents missing out on pension, says HMRC

By

Over 200,000 parents receiving child benefits could be forgoing part of their future state pension HM Revenue and Customs has told the Treasury select committee today.

In a letter to the Treasury, HMRC writes that if child benefits are being claimed by the higher earner in a household, the partner earning less could be missing out on National Insurance credits, and therefore decreasing their state pension entitlement.

The tax office estimates this issue affects 3 per cent of households claiming child benefits, around 200,000 households in total. It has gathered the data from a Department for Work and Pensions family resources survey of over 19,000 UK households and warns that as the estimate is sample-based, it is subject to a high degree of uncertainty.

It writes: “Our work suggests there may be around 3 per cent of households claiming child benefit and not benefiting from NI credits because the child benefit is claimed by the higher earner in the household.

Treasury select committee chairman and MP Nicky Morgan says: “The Treasury committee has long-warned the government of the risk that for families with one earner and one non-earner, that if the sole-earner claims child benefit, the non-earner, with childcare commitments, forgoes National Insurance credits and, potentially therefore, their entitlement to a full future state pension.

“New figures today from HMRC show that over 200,000 parents may be in this situation, and therefore missing out on their pension.

“Now we have an idea of the scale of this problem, the government needs to pull its finger out and make sure people are aware of the issue and know how to put it right.”

  1. Ian Lawson 23rd January 2019 at 2:05 pm

    On behalf of Royal London:

    In November 2018, a petition was launched to help prevent parents ending up with a reduced state pension. We’d like to thank all of our members who have already shown their support and signed the petition so far.

    We have over 10,000 signatures to date, but we need more and we would really appreciate your help by signing and sharing the petition.

    What can you do?

    We would really appreciate your support in not only signing, but also sharing the petition with your friends and family so we can help prevent families missing out on income in retirement. It only takes a few minutes but could make a real difference to the future of many thousands of parents.

    Copy link to sign https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/231761

