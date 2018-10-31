Over 1,000 people sign up to Mortgage Sleep Out

Industry event Mortgage Sleep Out can now boast of having attracted over 1,000 participants, hailing from more than 70 businesses.

The event, in which the mortgage industry at large has pledged to spend the night of 30 November sleeping on the streets in order to raise both funds for and awareness of homelessness in the UK, was first mooted by Robb Jupp, boss of Brightstar financial this summer.

Since inception, the initiative has partnered with End Youth Homelessness, a network of charities that aims to tackle the problem of young people living on the street by targeting four areas: housing, health, work, and prevention.

The brains behind Mortgage Sleep Out want to raise £100,000 for this cause, which they claim would provide over 4,000 days of support for the UK’s homeless young people.

Mortgage Sleep Out has a page on the Just Giving website, where people can donate money, and those who want to pledge support will also be able to give money at fundraising stations set up around next week’s Finance Professional Show. Pledging £5 of more will trigger entry into a raffle.

Brightstar director of operations William Lloyd says: “People from all over the country are now taking part in Mortgage Sleep Out and it is a real boost to our charity partner End Youth Homelessness to have over 1000 people taking part. We urge everyone who has signed up to ask their friends and family to dig deep and sponsor them for spending a night outside in the cold for this important cause.”

United Trust Bank commercial director Buster Tolfree adds: “Often it is easy to forget those less fortunate, who have far less than the quality of life we enjoy every day. If by giving one night of my time to help promote a very real issue that exists UK-wide, then that’s not really a choice at all – it’s just the right thing to do.”

Finally, Twenty7Tec chief executive James Tucker comments: “Mortgage Sleep Out is a fantastic opportunity for the industry to come together and get behind an excellent cause and we’re very happy to be providing three prizes to support fundraising at The Finance Professional Show.

“Hopefully it will encourage more people to get involved and help raise money for Mortgage Sleep Out and its charity partner, End Youth Homelessness.”