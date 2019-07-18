Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Origo marks 20% rise in pension transfer volumes

By

Pension transfer volumes have increased by 20 per cent year on year between 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019 to more than £680,000 through the Origo Transfer Service.

The pensions technology firm says this has been driven by new companies, such as Nest signing up to the service at the end of 2018 and a rise of transfer volumes across the community.

The second publication of the transfer index, which tracks the transfer performance of some providers in the pension and  investment markets, shows a marginal improvement in average transfer times between yearly figures recorded at the end of April 2019 and the end of June 2019 – from an overall average ceding performance of 9.3 to 9.2 calendar days.

Pension transfer time data published for first time

This quarter wrap platform Novia has joined the list of providers voluntarily publishing their ceding data.

Novia head of technical Ben Collings says: “This index will provide increased transparency for the industry and ultimately help to deliver a better service and improved outcomes for investors.”

Nest director of customer engagement Mark Rowlands says: “It’s important our members have the ability to move their savings around quickly and easily. As this report shows Nest’s average transfer time has fallen to less than a fortnight, which is a great achievement in the nine months since we joined.

“While we’ll continue to offer quick transfers we also want savers to have clear information about how much each scheme charges. This will allow people to build up the retirement pot they want while knowing how much it’ll cost them, helping them to make informed decisions.”

Origo managing director Anthony Rafferty adds: “Government and the regulator have made it clear that they have their eyes on transfer performances and consumers deserve better. It is important that the industry responds to this and so the regular publication of performance data is a demonstration of the commitment to strive for, and maintain, faster transfer times.”

Rafferty says the company will encourage others to become part of the index.

There are now 28 firms which have committed to publish their data on a quarterly basis. They account for 80 per cent of the transfer volumes of the 100 plus brands on the service.

Recommended

Sesame adds first private bank to panel

Sesame has added Investec Private Bank to its panel in a bid to offer solutions to advisers’ high net worth clients. Investec is the first private bank to be added to the network’s panel. Clients typically have a net asset value of £3m and income of £300,000 to work with Investec on their mortgage. Investec […]

Jeremy Corbyn
4

High net worth advised fear a Corbyn-led government

A Labour-party government under leader Jeremy Corbyn is of more concern for the advised population than the ongoing impacts of Brexit, according to deVere Group. Chief executive Nigel Green says the UK’s high net worth in particular will be looking to “Corbyn-proof” their finances. He says: “Since the beginning of the year a large and […]

Grow your business by adding a support services angle to protection conversations

Protection isn’t just about a potential future financial pay-out. Some plans can help policyholders in the here and now, through the additional support services they offer. Talking to clients about these can help you to have more meaningful and positive protection conversations and grow your business. Scottish Widows Care comes with every protection policy and […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Show me the money: The Wellesley Grove Journal

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services Show me the money! When this WGJ correspondent was a little ’un they used to ask adults why the production of more money couldn’t solve all the world’s financial problems. Despite being shot down, WGJ knew there was some merit to the […]

Planners must overcome ‘fear of advice’

The planning profession must work hard to overcome the “fear of advice” many consumers have, a new guide from retirement planning veteran Billy Burrows says. In the guide, entitled Retirement Advice: An Art or Science?, Burrows notes that while some individuals with modest wealth have benefited from direct investment options, the complexity and importance of […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. henry tapper 18th July 2019 at 11:37 am

    Is that £680,000 or 680,000 transfers?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com