Aviva platform proposition head wins top job at Origo

Anthony Rafferty

Aviva consumer platform proposition head Anthony Rafferty has been appointed as the new head of pensions technology firm Origo.

Rafferty will succeed Paul Pettitt, who recently announced his decade-long spell as managing director would could to an end in March.

Rafferty will join on 1 January to allow a two-month handover. He was previously head of propositions at Friends Life and managing director of consultancy First Class Contracting.

Origo chairman Iain Duffin described the search for Pettitt’s replacement as “rigorous” and “UK wide.”

Duffin says: “I have no doubt that Anthony has the necessary vision and understanding to pick up where Paul leaves off, and will ably lead Origo to support the industry’s continued digital evolution, with the necessary consumer centric focus.”

Money Marketing had heard that Aviva’s managing director for pensions and investments, Andy Curran, had also been approached for the role. Origo declined to comment.

Pettitt says: “I have every confidence that Anthony will embrace the significant changes occurring across many sectors in our industry and will deliver the input and support required to enable digital services that put the consumer at the centre of processes and address industry wide cost, efficiency and risk issues.”