Opportunities and risks in sterling and global credit markets

Some investors are diversifying beyond traditional sterling credit into global strategies. We compare and contrast the opportunities and risks involved, and identify more crossover and less upside in global bonds than you might imagine.

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

About us: Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is one of the UK’s leading fund management companies, managing assets on behalf of a wide range of clients. Our experienced team of investment specialists manages around £113.9 billion of assets (as at 31.12.2018), investing across all major asset classes. Our funds are aimed at meeting a broad range of investor needs. Contact details: communications@rlam.co.uk and 0207 506 6500

Schroders increases stake in troubled Provident

Schroders has increased its stake in a troubled sub-prime lender Provident Financial. The asset manager has upped its holdings in the company from 12.4 per cent to 13.7 per cent, according to a stock market update earlier this week. Yesterday, a further update suggested that Schroders’ total holdings of ordinary shares in the company had […]
Big firms steal march in top-rated adviser guide

Large firms have seen their representation increase in adviser directory VouchedFor’s annual list of top-rated financial planners. More advisers from the likes of True Potential, Foster Denovo, Origen, and Hargreaves Lansdown – which has around 100 of its own advisers – are represented in the list this year, VouchedFor says. The list features a total […]

Ex-Aegon/Blackrock DC boss joins Smart Pension

Former Aegon and BlackRock defined contribution managing director Paul Bucksey has joined Smart Pension as director of UK distribution. Bucksey joins the workplace pension and technology company after two years at Aegon, and five at BlackRock heading up the firms’ respective DC businesses. He previously had business development roles at Fidelity and Friends Life. Bucksey […]

National IFA joins forces with East Anglia firm

National IFA Continuum has added Norwich IFA Peter Barton to its group as it expands into East Anglia. Continuum says it will look to continue expanding its footprint as demand for financial advice has increased since it signed a partnership with accountancy network 2020 Innovation. There remains a strong pipeline of other advisers who could […]

Craig Inches – thoughts on how to preserve capital and generate income in an inflationary environment

In this short video, Craig Inches, head of short rates and cash at Royal London Asset Management, offers his thoughts on how to preserve capital and generate income in an inflationary environment. Watch the video in full The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well […]

FCA sets rent-to-own price cap

The FCA has decided to set a price cap in the rent-to-own market. Rent-to-own arrangements lease anything from furniture and consumer electronics to cars and engagement rings for a weekly or monthly fee, granting the option to buy at a later date. As part of its work on high-cost credit, the FCA says that a […]

