Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pensions minister holds hope for new guidance body by winter

By

Pensions minister Guy Opperman is hoping the single financial guidance body will be established by winter.

Opperman updated delegates at the ABI retirement conference today on how the guidance body is progressing.

Currently the government is looking for a chair and chief executive who, once hired, will start looking at how the single guidance body combining the Money Advice Service, Pensions Advisory Service and Pension Wise under one roof, will work in practice.

Pensions minister: New guidance body will not slash staff

The guidance body will be responsible for developing a national strategy on guidance and giving people impartial advice for free, Opperman says.

It is also just one strand of a broader effort that is needed to make the average person more in touch with saving.

The timing of the new guidance body has been uncertain since the idea first went up for discussion. An early consultation said “the earliest date that the new model will take effect is April 2018”, with follow up documents then saying that it would be live “no earlier than Autumn 2018”.

Opperman says helping the 4.8 million self-employed workers find ways to save more for retirement is a priority for government alongside earlier policy interventions.

He adds: “The mid-life MOT is something I am absolutely championing and believe it is the way forward.

MAS budgets £500k for move to single guidance body

“In health, we are really good at preventative medicine but do nothing for finances. I want people to change their approach to finances.

“We [the government] are also developing tested and targeted interventions for the self-employed and so I urge the pensions industry to get involved with the self-employed as it is a growing market and I want your ideas.”

Such measures are important as demographic pressures mean society and government have to adapt.

Opperman continued: “My job is to ensure British people fall in love with pensions and the concept of saving. Between 2014 and 2024 the UK will have 200,000 fewer people aged 16 to 49.

“However 3.2 million more people will be aged 50 or over and so we have to respond to these demographics.”

Recommended

1

Pensions minister: New guidance body will not slash staff

Pensions minister Guy Opperman says most of the staff who work for the three separate public guidance bodies as it stands will end up at the single financial guidance body once it is established. In a letter published yesterday, Opperman gives more details about how the single body will be created from merging the Pensions Advisory […]

1

Just: Govt was wrong to water down default pension guidance

It’s been said that the definition of insanity is “doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”. It’s a phrase that came to mind when reading the government’s proposed amendment to the Financial Guidance and Claims bill. Currently pension providers must signpost those wanting to access pension cash towards pension guidance […]

2

Pensions minister backs default guidance for pension freedoms

The government will look at how individuals who exercise pension freedoms can be given “a further nudge” to take guidance, pensions minister Guy Opperman says. During the second reading of the Financial Guidance and Claims Bill in the House of Commons, Opperman shed light on how the government’s view on guidance is evolving. He made […]

Fund managers cut London hiring by half since Brexit vote

Fund managers in London have slashed their hiring by nearly half since the Brexit vote, while recruitment in Paris and Luxembourg has risen, according to new data. A Financial Times report says data from professional networking site LinkedIn shows the number of London-based investment management job ads posted on its site fell in the first […]

Inheritance tax – How to declare and who pays

By Kim Jarvis, Canada Life In this article we look at which forms personal representatives (PRs) need to complete and who actually pays the tax. To recap, under current rules, any part of the estate that falls within the available nil-rate band (NRB), currently £325,000, is taxed at zero. Anything in excess of the NRB is […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Simon Collins: FCA tightens grip on value for money

It is likely the increased regulatory scrutiny on fund managers’ value could filter down to advice firms in the future In my last article, I considered the influence a non-executive director could have in challenging an advice firm’s business model in light of the pension transfer issues. Now, in its asset management market study final […]

Industry failing to nudge people to consider pensions options

The financial services industry has failed to find ways of nudging consumers to think about their options at retirement, despite three years of pension freedoms. A panel at the Association of British Insurers retirement conference today lamented the way companies talk to people about pensions and the lack of engagement it inspires. ABI director general […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Nick McBreen 26th April 2018 at 1:29 pm

    “The guidance body will be responsible for developing a national strategy on guidance and giving people impartial advice for free, Opperman says

    Unbelievable–is it guidance or is it advice?????

Leave a comment