Pensions minister: Govt won’t rush into auto-enrolment solution for self-employed

By

The government will not rush into a “single saving intervention” for self-employed workers because such a move could be counter-productive, Pensions minister Guy Opperman says.

In a letter to work and pensions select committee chairman and MP Frank Field, Opperman says testing and understanding what works is critical to any good intervention.

Opperman was responding to a letter from Field that describes the government’s pension policies for self-employed workers as “disappointing” and lacking “ambition”.

The government’s review into auto-enrolment last year said there is no simple and straightforward mechanism to bring the self-employed into pensions.

The review proposed using HM Revenue and Customs’ making tax digital initiative to identify the most effective options to increase pension saving among self-employed people.

It also said targeted interventions would be trialled to see what ones work best.

Opperman reiterates these points to Field and says auto-enrolment worked because sufficient time was taken to design and implement the policy properly.

He says the national insurance contributions solution for the self-employed proposed by Royal London was carefully considered and determined not to be the best option at this time.

This was because not all self-employed people pay national insurance and setting up a system to reclaim any payments would be difficult to design and administer.

Govt still failing to address pensions for self-employed

The Government’s promise of “enhanced rights” for millions of UK workers does little to address the problem of pension provision for the self-employed, Steve Webb says. In its response to the Taylor report published today, the Government says “major reforms” will give millions of workers new rights and these “are a vital part” of the […]

